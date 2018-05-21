mindbodygreen

Close banner
Sonos
PAID CONTENT FOR Sonos

How To Design Your Home For Happiness & Health With This Simple Tip

Health & Lifestyle Coach By Jo Encarnacion
How To Design Your Home For Happiness & Health With This Simple Tip

Photo by Lavoi Creative

May 21, 2018

I’m Jo. I’m a mom, wife, entrepreneur, health and life coach, and a wellness warrior—I’m figuring out life one step at a time. Isn’t everyone? If you know me on Instagram, you know I like to keep it real. Day-to-day life is messy: We all are dealing with our own hardships, the news cycle is stressful (at minimum), and it’s so easy to feel overwhelmed. What I’ve come to realize is that the best things in life are so simple, but it’s our human nature to make them more complicated than they need to be. For me, I’ve figured out the essentials I need to maintain a baseline level of happiness: family, love, light, a great space, and good music. Sonos makes it so easy for me to switch off from work and on to family time.

Come check out my new space and how I’ve designed it with harmony and happiness in mind, and learn how you can do the same, in the video below:

Jo Encarnacion
Jo Encarnacion Health & Lifestyle Coach
Joanne Encarnacion is a health and wellness coach empowering women to live their most authentic lives by defining health and wellness on their own terms. She is also the creator behind...

More On This Topic

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul, M.A.
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/design-your-home-for-happiness-and-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!