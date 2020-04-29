Defuse Anxiety & Feelings Of Overwhelm With This Simple EFT Tapping Technique 

There is a path out of pain, anxiety, burnout, and the feeling of complete overwhelm. The emotional and energetic work that happens along the way is not always easy, but the results can be transformative, and the skills acquired will serve you for life.

In her new book Burning Bright, spiritual coach, reiki master, and mbg classes instructor Kelsey J. Patel shares a variety of self-care techniques, from reiki and the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) to meditation and yoga. All of these are designed to help get your body, health, and emotions back into alignment. Many of the techniques—including EFT in the excerpt below—can be performed anywhere, anytime, meaning you can get back to balanced whenever you feel the need. That's the thing about a wellness practice, it really is about the "practicing" part, so the easier it is to integrate it into your life, the more you'll benefit.

Below is an excerpt from Burning Bright, which is available now wherever books are sold.

Every time a feeling starts to get intense and you want to defuse it, just do this simple tapping procedure known as EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique). Sometimes, I do a quick round of tapping for less than two minutes, and my anxiety decreases significantly. This is a very effective way to manage the impulse to avoid an uncomfortable feeling. Tapping helps your body physically process the feeling and move it out. It might come back, or it might take multiple sessions to diminish more fully, depending on how deep the blockages are and how long you have had the pain, but this begins shaking things loose and letting them out rather than pushing them back down inside.