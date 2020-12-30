Despite stereotypes that dating apps are designed for casual hookups or fleeting romances, new research reveals quite the opposite. A study from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in Switzerland says couples who meet on dating apps are equally as serious and satisfied as couples who meet in a non-digital setting.

The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, looked at 3,235 adults, all of whom were in a relationship and had met their partner within the last decade. The data came from a 2018 family survey by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, and it analyzed each couple’s relationship satisfaction, individual well-being, and desire to start a family.

“Large parts of the media claim [dating apps] have a negative impact on the quality of relationships since they render people incapable of investing in an exclusive or long-term relationship,” researcher Gina Potarca, Ph.D., says in a news release. “Up to now, though, there has been no evidence to prove this is the case.” Her research, on the other hand, disproves those claims.