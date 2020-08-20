mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Califia Farms
PAID CONTENT FOR Califia Farms

Celebrate World Plant Milk Day With This Summer Squash Bake Recipe

mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing By Chloe Schneider
Celebrate World Plant Milk Day With This Summer Squash Bake Recipe

Image by Justin Bridges

August 20, 2020 — 9:00 AM

It’s 2020 and we’re looking for any excuse to celebrate. Today’s reason? It’s World Plant Milk Day and, given we’re the type to turn to plants for everything from our a.m. oat milk latte to our p.m. almond milk chocolate mousse, it only seems appropriate that we go all-out with a shareable recipe that’s sure to wind up on high rotation. 

If you’ve been to the farmer’s market lately, you’ll be all-too-aware that it is well and truly summer squash season. We love this lower-carb, vitamin-rich vegetable and it makes the perfect base for a bake that will feed a family or can be stashed for leftovers all week. 

We’ve used Califia’s Protein Oat Milk in the recipe because it combines the goodness of plant milk with the nutrition of dairy milk. It includes 8 grams of plant protein per serving, is rich in omegas 3, 6, and 9, and has 45% more calcium than dairy milk. It also happens to taste delicious on its own, so make sure to try it in your morning matcha or coffee, too! 

<p>Califa Protein Oat Milk</p>

Califa Protein Oat Milk

Califa Protein Oat Milk

<p>Califa Plant Butter</p>

Califa Plant Butter

Califa Plant Butter

Summer Squash Bake Recipe

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 15

Cook time: 25 

  • 2 Tbsp. Califa Plant Butter, and more for baking dish
  • 8 medium yellow summer squash, thinly sliced ¼” thick 
  • 1 teaspoon salt 
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced 
  • 1 small yellow onion, diced 
  • 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour; for gluten-free sub 2 Tbsp. rice flour or 1 tbsp. corn starch 
  • 1 cup Califa Protein Oat milk
  • 1 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes 
  • ¼ cup chopped walnuts
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley 
  • Salt & pepper to taste 
Celebrate World Plant Milk Day With This Summer Squash Bake Recipe

Image by Justin Bridges

Preheat the oven to 450 F degrees. Brush the inside and sides of a 13” x 9” baking dish with melted butter and set aside. Toss summer squash in salt and rest for 10 minutes, discard liquid. 

In a skillet over medium heat, add Califa Plant Butter until melted. Add garlic and onions and sauté until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. 

Celebrate World Plant Milk Day With This Summer Squash Bake Recipe

Image by Justin Bridges

Whisk together starch and Califa Protein Oat Milk, stir into onion mixture and lower heat until roux slightly thickens. Pour over salted summer squash, add nutritional yeast, chili flakes and toss to coat fully. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread mixture evenly into the greased baking dish and sprinkle with chopped walnuts. 

Bake for 25 minutes or until the squash is crisp-tender and the edges begin to brown. Sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving. 

Visit Califia Farms and use code MBG at checkout for 20% off your entire order. This code expires on 8/29.

Advertisement
Chloe Schneider
Chloe Schneider mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing
Chloe Schneider is the VP of Brand and Integrated Marketing at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of South Wales. She has worked at many top publications and...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Best Time To Add Spices While Cooking For Optimal Flavor & Nutrition

Abby Moore
The Best Time To Add Spices While Cooking For Optimal Flavor & Nutrition
Food Trends

Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee

Eliza Sullivan
Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do

Alexandra Engler
Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do
Recovery

An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery

Alexandra Engler
An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery
Beauty

Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms

Alexandra Engler
Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Get A Spa-Grade Shower Experience By Using Essential Oils: Here's How

Jamie Schneider
Get A Spa-Grade Shower Experience By Using Essential Oils: Here's How
Home

Where To Put Your Houseplants, A Room-By-Room Feng Shui Guide

Dana Claudat
Where To Put Your Houseplants, A Room-By-Room Feng Shui Guide
Friendships

Not Comfortable Going To A Wedding Right Now? How To Politely Decline

Abby Moore
Not Comfortable Going To A Wedding Right Now? How To Politely Decline
Integrative Health

This Generation Is More Likely To Have Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s

Abby Moore
This Generation Is More Likely To Have Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s
Love

Been Cooped Up With Your S.O.? You Might Want To Take A "Solomoon"

Sarah Regan
Been Cooped Up With Your S.O.? You Might Want To Take A "Solomoon"
Home

How An Ecotoxicologist Hand-Washes His Mask & Ensures It's Sanitized

Emma Loewe
How An Ecotoxicologist Hand-Washes His Mask & Ensures It's Sanitized
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dairy-free-summer-squash-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!