Celebrate World Plant Milk Day With This Summer Squash Bake Recipe

It’s 2020 and we’re looking for any excuse to celebrate. Today’s reason? It’s World Plant Milk Day and, given we’re the type to turn to plants for everything from our a.m. oat milk latte to our p.m. almond milk chocolate mousse, it only seems appropriate that we go all-out with a shareable recipe that’s sure to wind up on high rotation.
If you’ve been to the farmer’s market lately, you’ll be all-too-aware that it is well and truly summer squash season. We love this lower-carb, vitamin-rich vegetable and it makes the perfect base for a bake that will feed a family or can be stashed for leftovers all week.
We’ve used Califia’s Protein Oat Milk in the recipe because it combines the goodness of plant milk with the nutrition of dairy milk. It includes 8 grams of plant protein per serving, is rich in omegas 3, 6, and 9, and has 45% more calcium than dairy milk. It also happens to taste delicious on its own, so make sure to try it in your morning matcha or coffee, too!
Summer Squash Bake Recipe
Serves 4-6
Prep time: 15
Cook time: 25
- 2 Tbsp. Califa Plant Butter, and more for baking dish
- 8 medium yellow summer squash, thinly sliced ¼” thick
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour; for gluten-free sub 2 Tbsp. rice flour or 1 tbsp. corn starch
- 1 cup Califa Protein Oat milk
- 1 cup nutritional yeast
- 1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- Salt & pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 450 F degrees. Brush the inside and sides of a 13” x 9” baking dish with melted butter and set aside. Toss summer squash in salt and rest for 10 minutes, discard liquid.
In a skillet over medium heat, add Califa Plant Butter until melted. Add garlic and onions and sauté until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes.
Whisk together starch and Califa Protein Oat Milk, stir into onion mixture and lower heat until roux slightly thickens. Pour over salted summer squash, add nutritional yeast, chili flakes and toss to coat fully. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread mixture evenly into the greased baking dish and sprinkle with chopped walnuts.
Bake for 25 minutes or until the squash is crisp-tender and the edges begin to brown. Sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.
