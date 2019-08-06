This Is The Perfect Summer Dip For All Your Favorite Seasonal Veg

Here at mbg, we’re all about Food With Benefits—whether those benefits save you money, time, or help heal your body. In our video series, we’ll show you how to make delectable recipes, each with a unique benefit. Whether it’s a dinner for four for under $5, these meals, snacks, and desserts will make inspire you and make your mouth water! Up today: the perfect summer dip for all your favorite seasonal veg.

One of the most important moves we can make for eating sustainably is to simply prioritize plants in our diets. We’d argue that summer is the best and easiest time to do just that—not to mention it’s the time of the year to enjoy seasonal California avocados.

Since we’re hitting the farmers market nearly every weekend, we were craving a cooling, tangy, tasty dip to pair with Mother Nature’s summer provisions. So we grabbed one of our favorite nondairy yogurts—the Unsweetened Coconutmilk Yogurt by So Delicious Dairy Free—a few avos and created this dreamy green dip that goes with everything in our market haul. Watch the video and get the full recipe below!

Low (food) waste tip: Instead of peeling your veggie dippers and scrapping the skins, just give your product a good scrub to remove all the dirt! Some skins—like those of cucumbers and carrots—contain even more nutrients and antioxidants than the flesh underneath.