mindbodygreen

Dismiss
So Delicious Dairy Free
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Is The Perfect Summer Dip For All Your Favorite Seasonal Veg

Written by mindbodygreen

Image by Hannah Schwob

August 6, 2019

Here at mbg, we’re all about Food With Benefits—whether those benefits save you money, time, or help heal your body. In our video series, we’ll show you how to make delectable recipes, each with a unique benefit. Whether it’s a dinner for four for under $5, these meals, snacks, and desserts will make inspire you and make your mouth water! Up today: the perfect summer dip for all your favorite seasonal veg.

One of the most important moves we can make for eating sustainably is to simply prioritize plants in our diets. We’d argue that summer is the best and easiest time to do just that—not to mention it’s the time of the year to enjoy seasonal California avocados.

Since we’re hitting the farmers market nearly every weekend, we were craving a cooling, tangy, tasty dip to pair with Mother Nature’s summer provisions. So we grabbed one of our favorite nondairy yogurts—the Unsweetened Coconutmilk Yogurt by So Delicious Dairy Free—a few avos and created this dreamy green dip that goes with everything in our market haul. Watch the video and get the full recipe below!

Low (food) waste tip: Instead of peeling your veggie dippers and scrapping the skins, just give your product a good scrub to remove all the dirt! Some skins—like those of cucumbers and carrots—contain even more nutrients and antioxidants than the flesh underneath. 

 Avocado Lime Dip with Summer Veggies

Serves 6

Ingredients:
  • 2 cups So Delicious Dairy Free  Unsweetened Coconutmilk Yogurt
  • 3 medium Haas avocados, ripe
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely diced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • ½ japaleño pepper, seeded and deveined, finely diced
  • 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil to garnish
A tray of summer veggies:
  • Zucchini squash cut into sticks
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Cucumbers cut into spears
  • Radishes with leaves
  • Blanched green beans
Method
  1. Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to puree until smooth. Taste to adjust seasoning and add a bit of cold water if your dip is too thick (you want a smooth, hummus-like constancy.)
  2. Transfer to a dipping bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and serve with veggies on a platter or in individual plates. Enjoy!
So Delicious Dairy Free
So Delicious Dairy Free
So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for nearly 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights that you can feel good about sipping, biting,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dairy-free-summer-dip

Your article and new folder have been saved!