mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Super Coffee
PAID CONTENT FOR Super Coffee

Everyday Spontaneity: Leaving Room For Variety In My Go-To Routines

Registered Yoga Teacher By Claire Grieve
Registered Yoga Teacher
Claire Grieve is an international yoga specialist, stretch therapist, plant-based health coach, and wellness writer based out of Beverly Hills.
Everyday Spontaneity: Leaving Room For Variety In My Go-To Routines

Image by Claire Grieve / Contributor

July 21, 2020 — 9:00 AM

Every day is a new day that brings with it a new set of opportunities and challenges. In order to approach each one with positivity and vibrance, I’ve created a few non-negotiable wellness practices that I weave into my day. As long as I make sure I do just a few things each day, I can face even the most surprising outcomes and toughest of challenges with optimism and grace. 

Morning Routine 

My morning routine is an absolute must for me. The specifics of morning habits might look different for each person, but the important thing is that you take time to tune into your body, mind and soul before letting in any outside distractions or opinions.

Advertisement

Meditate, Move, Journal, Nourish

Before I look at my phone or e-mail, I meditate and tune into my body with a body scan. Not only does this help me focus my energy on what I want to achieve during the day, it also allows me to tune into my body and learn what I need every day - every day is different. Sometimes my body needs energizing foods and movements, sometimes I need more restorative exercises and comfort foods, and sometimes I need to feel grounded. I allow room for variety with my morning yoga practice, always listening to exactly what my body needs in that moment.

Once I’ve tuned into my body and asked it what it needs today, I open my gratitude journal and write down just three things for which I am grateful. This seemingly small practice has tremendous outcomes and always helps me start my day from a place of joy.

Everyday Spontaneity: Leaving Room For Variety In My Go-To Routines

Image by Claire Grieve / Contributor

I head to my kitchen for my morning smoothie and coffee. For me, my morning meal is all about adding uplifting energy to my day, so I make sure to eat and drink only the best quality foods that make me feel energized from the inside out. I usually drink a green goddess smoothie full of organic fruits and vegetables, often from my veggie garden, but I switch it up every day. I also love to energize my day with a plant-based Super Coffee, some days I drink it straight from the can, other days I’ll mix it into my smoothie for a super creamy and delicious treat. My nutritious morning meal helps me feel uplifted and ready to head into a full morning of yoga with clients. 

Advertisement

Mid-Day Recharge

After my morning clients, I make sure to take a lunch break even if I’m crazy busy. I usually use this

Everyday Spontaneity: Leaving Room For Variety In My Go-To Routines

Image by Claire Grieve / Contributor

time to refuel my body and also to ground my energy. I’ll always take a few minutes to head out to a park or the beach, depending on where I am. I’ll take off my shoes, let my toes sink into the earth and do a grounding meditation. I’ll refuel with a salad, buddha bowl, or soup, depending on the day and the season. I love to enjoy my afternoon cup of coffee or matcha/tea with a plant-based Super Creamer. I take this time as a mini meditation, paying close attention to the smell, flavor and warmth of whatever I’m drinking that day. This helps me to relax and feel like my super self for the rest of the day.

At the end of the day, I love to meet up with a friend to cook something fun and creative. Spending time with my people really helps me recharge my battery with joy and happiness. 

Advertisement

Winding down

After a few more hours of work, I make sure to turn off my phone for a while to wind down and to reconnect with me. I take an Epsom salt bath almost every day and then will either meditate, journal or practice restorative yoga before bed depending on what I feel that I need.

Just a few simple good habits like yoga, high quality healthy foods, journaling and self-care really help me stay positive and joyful in my day to day. It also allows me to be grounded in myself when something unexpected pops up. Small, every day habits that can help you create a joyful and energized life, but you have to leave a little room for variety and play too (even when it comes to your coffee!) 

Shop this story:

<p>Coconut Mocha Super Coffee</p>
1

Coconut Mocha Super Coffee

<p>French Vanilla Super Creamer</p>
2

French Vanilla Super Creamer

Advertisement
Claire Grieve
Claire Grieve Registered Yoga Teacher
Claire Grieve is a highly sought after international yoga specialist, stretch therapist, plant-based health coach, and wellness writer. Claire underwent extensive yoga training with...

More On This Topic

Outdoors

Polluted Areas Can Increase Blood Pressure, But Doing This May Help

Abby Moore
Polluted Areas Can Increase Blood Pressure, But Doing This May Help
Recovery

One Thing That Can Make Yoga More Effective For Easing Lower Back Pain

Eliza Sullivan
One Thing That Can Make Yoga More Effective For Easing Lower Back Pain
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

A Common Mistake We Make While Looking For Love, From A Relationship Expert

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Common Mistake We Make While Looking For Love, From A Relationship Expert
Beauty

Here's Why Vitamin F Is The Answer To Tackling Dry & Aging Skin

Andrea Jordan
Here's Why Vitamin F Is The Answer To Tackling Dry & Aging Skin
Integrative Health

How To Strengthen Your Immune System By Breathing Through Your Nose

Jason Wachob
How To Strengthen Your Immune System By Breathing Through Your Nose
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Meet The Acupressure Mat: Top Tips For Using This Unique Pain Reliever

Emma Loewe
Meet The Acupressure Mat: Top Tips For Using This Unique Pain Reliever
Beauty

Adaptogen Newbies, Gather: Here's A Simple Way To Add Them To Your Routine

Jamie Schneider
Adaptogen Newbies, Gather: Here's A Simple Way To Add Them To Your Routine
Beauty

How To Nail The "No Makeup Look": 6 Easy Steps For An Effortless Glow

Jamie Schneider
How To Nail The "No Makeup Look": 6 Easy Steps For An Effortless Glow
Home

A 2-Ingredient Fruit Fly Trap That Gets Its Star Power From ACV

Sarah Regan
A 2-Ingredient Fruit Fly Trap That Gets Its Star Power From ACV
Functional Food

Study Finds This Spice May Help Stabilize Blood Sugar Levels

Abby Moore
Study Finds This Spice May Help Stabilize Blood Sugar Levels
Personal Growth

Are You An Introvert, Or Do You Have Social Anxiety? Here's The Difference

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Are You An Introvert, Or Do You Have Social Anxiety? Here's The Difference
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/daily-routines-that-allow-for-spontaneity

Your article and new folder have been saved!