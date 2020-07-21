Everyday Spontaneity: Leaving Room For Variety In My Go-To Routines

Before I look at my phone or e-mail, I meditate and tune into my body with a body scan. Not only does this help me focus my energy on what I want to achieve during the day, it also allows me to tune into my body and learn what I need every day - every day is different. Sometimes my body needs energizing foods and movements, sometimes I need more restorative exercises and comfort foods, and sometimes I need to feel grounded. I allow room for variety with my morning yoga practice, always listening to exactly what my body needs in that moment.

Once I’ve tuned into my body and asked it what it needs today, I open my gratitude journal and write down just three things for which I am grateful. This seemingly small practice has tremendous outcomes and always helps me start my day from a place of joy.