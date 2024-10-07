Hope, on the other hand, helps you forecast how to get from the middle of the ocean to a safe shore and to take small actions accordingly. Like the people I work with who expect some things to go wrong, hopeful people believe they can overcome those obstacles because they know they can be flexible and find a new route. As the 17th-century philosopher Baruch Spinoza understood, both fear and hope are responses to an uncertain future. He wrote, "There is no hope unmingled with fear, and no fear unmingled with hope." Fear and hope can spur each other when you are in danger, as they did van Schyndel in the sea storm.