Some of the best-known (and celebrated) benefits of creatine are that it supports muscle strength and performance.‡ The science shows that it can support these areas when you take creatine versus nothing at all. Creatine supports muscle strength by promoting growth factor signaling in muscles.‡ For example, in a 2000 study3 , researchers looked at what 6 weeks of creatine supplementation did for arm strength. In the study, they found that the creatine users had greater one-rep max strength and more muscle in their arms, compared to the group that trained without creatine supplementation.