Creatine Is More Than a Performance Tool–It Supports Recovery, Too‡
At mindbodygreen, we champion proactive wellness as the foundation of strength, resilience, and vitality. A powerful tool that aligns with this philosophy is creatine.
Not only is it one of the most studied supplements, but it’s backed by research and known to support a healthy body and brain. So, when you’re taking your fitness routine seriously—whether you’re lifting weights or a Pilates regular—you can make the most of your investment by optimizing with creatine.
Creatine supports muscle strength, performance, 1and recovery2, which means it can help support recovery.‡ And if you’re putting in the work at the gym, chances are you take your recovery just as seriously. Here’s how creatine can help support you in and outside of the gym.
Why creatine is more than just a performance aid
Some of the best-known (and celebrated) benefits of creatine are that it supports muscle strength and performance.‡ The science shows that it can support these areas when you take creatine versus nothing at all. Creatine supports muscle strength by promoting growth factor signaling in muscles.‡ For example, in a 2000 study3, researchers looked at what 6 weeks of creatine supplementation did for arm strength. In the study, they found that the creatine users had greater one-rep max strength and more muscle in their arms, compared to the group that trained without creatine supplementation.
Creatine can also promote performance because it can help support your energy or power while working out.‡ Research has shown that it’s effective for promoting the body’s capacity for high-intensity exercise, and it supports healthy recovery.
How creatine supports recovery
Creatine may help you maximize your time in the gym by supporting faster recovery. Yes, the time you put in at the gym matters, but when it takes less time to recover, you’re able to get back into the gym. That means you may be able to reach your fitness goals more efficiently. ‡
So how does creatine support recovery, exactly? It works in a few ways.
Creatine helps your body recover from exercise by supporting ATP resynthesis, which is the energy source for your muscles.‡
Creatine also helps lower ammonia4 and lactate levels in the blood, which means faster recovery from workouts. Ammonia and lactate levels rise in your body when you exercise and return to baseline while you recover. Creatine is thought to help reduce the amount of lactate levels in the blood, which is one of the reasons why it’s thought to be connected to better recovery.‡
Pure creatine monohydrate, no additives or fillers
Pure Encapsulations® Creatine contains creatine monohydrate and no additional additives. When it comes to creatine, the kind of creatine matters.
Pure Encapsulations is committed to formulation, testing, and quality standards for supplements – and that is no different for Pure Encapsulations Creatine. Pure Encapsulations® Creatine is free from common allergens like wheat, soy, dairy, and eggs.
When you open Pure Encapsulations® Creatine, you’ll get 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate. When you’re taking creatine, the last thing you want to worry about is any unnecessary additives or fillers that may affect you.
The takeaway
You already work hard at the gym—so why not work smarter by adding a high-quality creatine supplement to your routine? Whether you are a weight-room regular, swear by your Reformer sessions at the Pilates studio, or are training for a marathon—creatine just may be the performance and recovery tool you’re missing.
Pure Encapsulations makes the decision easy with a thoughtfully formulated pure creatine monohydrate supplement. You don’t have to worry about unnecessary additives or fillers here— just the creatine you need to support your workouts and recovery.