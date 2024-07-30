Advertisement
Create The Bedroom Sanctuary Of Your Dreams With These Calming Ideas
These days, we're talking a lot about living our best lives. We're dreaming big, setting goals, and dialing in routines that take us there. But we don't often acknowledge the effort that comes with balancing work, school, family, and social lives. We forget that we can't be on "go" all the time. Rest is integral to well-being, and if we have a space devoted to relaxation—it's that much easier.
Hello, sanctuary
Our bedroom is the mecca of relaxation. That said, with the rise of remote work and digital entertainment, more people are using their bedroom as a multi-use space. One study1 found that 50% of its adult participants often work and study in bed. Not only does this impact our sleep, but it's also not great for productivity. As it turns out, what's best for our well-being is making our bedroom what it's meant to be: a sleep sanctuary.
A sanctuary is a sacred place, and sleep is nothing less than sacred. It underscores our health, mood, and even relationships. Sanctuary has a fancy sound but really just means a place to indulge in comfort and minimize distractions. That can be as simple as saying no to late-night work sessions in bed or choosing a few transformative sleep solutions from your local Ikea store. The bottom line is, your bedroom should feel like a soothing oasis. And that's made up of six essential elements.
6 ways to turn your bedroom into a sanctuary
Indulge in comfort
Studies2 confirm what we already know: Feeling comfy is a fundamental aspect of sleep quality. There's no precise formula for comfort; it's a blend of elements that invite you to slow down. But is there anything more enticing than a plush down comforter (or down-alternative if you are allergic), fluffy pillows, and a mattress that has your back? A mattress you can't wait to jump on is a great starting place—and Ikea has all sizes and firmness levels across spring, foam, and hybrid types. If you already love your mattress, maybe it's time to layer on some silky soft sateen-woven sheets or a luxurious FJÄLLARNIKA duvet insert.
Get the lighting just right
Lighting has a direct impact on our body, behavior, and feelings3. Studies3 have shown that too much light, especially blue light, can interfere with our body's circadian rhythm (or sleep-wake pattern). So, how do we get the light just right? When it's time to hit the hay—the darker, the better, and Ikea's blackout shades and room darkening curtains can help with that. For subtle lighting during your bedtime routine, set the mood with stylish and affordable table lamps (like the MISTERHULT, a bamboo beauty).
Stay cool
Scientists have discovered that the most optimal temperature for sleeping is between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit4 (although some of us prefer an icebox). But aside from the temperature of the room, our body temperature also decreases by one or two degrees when we sleep. Choosing light and breathable bedding materials, like cotton and linen, can help our body regulate temperature more effectively. And because we all run a little differently, Ikea offers a variety of duvet options—extra-warm, warm, light warm, and cool.
Turn down the sound
Minimizing sound is a simple way to amplify relaxation. Environmental sounds are one of the main causes5 of sleep disturbance, but sound-absorbing curtains or even sound-absorbing panels can go a long way. On the flip side, there are ways we can utilize sound to benefit our sleep, like streaming relaxing music before bed. This bookshelf speaker should do the trick.
Purify the air
This one might come as a surprise. Studies6 have shown that exposure to air pollutants is positively associated with poor sleep quality. Plugging in an air filter is one simple way we can put extra intention into our bedroom. Knowing that every breath is a little cleaner? We're more relaxed just thinking about it. The price tag on most air purifiers can be intimidating, but Ikea's FÖRNUFTIG air purifier is a high-quality and affordable option. No odors, pollen, dust, smoke, and chemicals allowed in our sanctuary.
Cleanse the clutter
We think we're successfully ignoring that pile in the corner, but studies7 show that clutter is connected to higher cortisol levels (aka our stress hormone). And stress and sleep don't tend to jibe. Besides, there's something satisfying about an aesthetically organized wardrobe or artfully arranged shelves. If there's spare space in the bedroom, Ikea has a storage solution that will fit right in. When all that clutter finds a new home, a better night of sleep is waiting—rest assured.
