Breast Cancer Risk May Come Down To Two Nutrients Most Women Don't Think About
A large European study1 of more than 6,000 women linked higher dietary intake of vitamins B2 and B12 to a modestly lower breast cancer risk. The association held, until alcohol entered the picture.
About the study
The researchers were focused on a cellular process called one-carbon metabolism, essentially the body's system for regulating DNA function and gene activity.
When it gets disrupted, it can create the conditions for cellular changes linked to cancer. B vitamins are central to keeping this system running, which is what prompted researchers to ask: does eating more of them lower breast cancer risk?
To find out, they drew on data from the EPIC cohort, one of the largest nutrition and cancer studies in the world.
The analysis included 3,067 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, each matched to a cancer-free control, across seven European countries. Participants were recruited between 1992 and 2000, mostly between ages 35 and 65, with diets assessed at enrollment via validated questionnaires covering the previous year.
Higher B2 & B12 intake was linked to modestly lower breast cancer risk
Of all the nutrients studied, vitamins B2 and B12 stood out. Higher B2 intake was linked to a 7% lower breast cancer risk; B12 showed a 6% reduction.
Women with the highest B12 intake had a 17% lower risk than those with the lowest, and a combined B-vitamins score showed the same 17% difference, suggesting the vitamins may work together.
The association was stronger in postmenopausal women and in estrogen receptor-positive tumors, the most common breast cancer type. Other nutrients in the same metabolic pathway (folate, B6, choline, betaine, and methionine) didn't show the same link.
Why alcohol may weaken the benefit
Alcohol appears to work against the B-vitamin benefit. The protective association was strongest among women with low alcohol intake and faded toward no effect at around 16 grams per day (roughly one beer or glass of wine).
Among women drinking more than 30 grams per day, the association was no longer apparent.
The likely reason: alcohol disrupts how the body processes folate, which is central to the same cellular system that B vitamins support.
When that system is thrown off, the potential upside of eating more B2 and B12 may not hold. We've already seen alcohol's link to breast cancer risk is well-established, and recent shifts in public health guidance reflect that growing body of evidence.
These findings need confirmation in independent cohorts before drawing firm conclusions.
What to actually do with this information
These findings are observational and reflect dietary intake from food, not supplements.
A randomized trial cited in the study found no significant effect from high-dose B-vitamin supplementation on breast cancer risk. The evidence points to a food-first approach. Good dietary sources include:
- Vitamin B2: dairy, eggs, lean meats, fish, and leafy greens
- Vitamin B12: meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy (plant-based eaters may want to pay particular attention, as B12 is found almost exclusively in animal foods)
Keeping alcohol in check is also worth considering; even moderate intake may blunt the potential benefit of higher B-vitamin consumption.
The takeaway
B vitamins, particularly B2 and B12, showed a modest but consistent link to lower breast cancer risk in this large European study, with the strongest association in postmenopausal women.
Alcohol appeared to blunt that benefit even at low intake levels, which adds another layer to the already well-established case for moderating consumption.
The most practical takeaway is a food-first one: dairy, eggs, fish, and leafy greens cover a lot of ground. Nutrient needs shift across life stages, and this research adds another reason to pay attention to what's on your plate.