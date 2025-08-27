"Math is much more than just learning arithmetic and solving equations. Cooking, scheduling, doing chores, and playing games are just a few things your kids probably already do at home that involve math concepts and skills. Give kids more responsibility in these areas so they actually learn how to use math in the real-life activities they will be doing for the rest of their lives," Beurkens tells us about activities to try at home. "Young children can count things around the house, make patterns with toys or found objects, sort blocks by shape or color, and play simple board games."