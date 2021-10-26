Conception for Sex Can Feel Like a Chore — Here’s How to Keep It Fun

Sound familiar? Before you decided to make a baby, sex was fun, spontaneous, rejuvenating, soul-connecting. But after even a few months of trying to conceive, intimacy can quickly feel like a regular chore to be checked off the list if your party of two is ever going to become a party of three. Still, sex with the epic goal of baby-making in mind doesn't need to be all business, no pleasure—you'll just need a bit of strategy to maintain your connection.

One way to restore all the good stuff to #Conceivinghood sex: Knowing exactly which days are your potential fertility jackpot days by using an ovulation test from Clearblue® right from the start so you know exactly when to double down on your efforts. In addition to increasing the odds, you'll get pregnant sooner; understanding when you're in your fertile window can also help you better connect with your partner during all the times you're not. Here are six expert-backed suggestions for how to make sex more fun when you're trying to conceive: