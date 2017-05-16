Read This Before You Give Up On Your Meditation Practice

You know it’s good for you, you understand that it raises your vibration and can help you to achieve a higher consciousness level. But there's more to it than that. When you're meditating, you are achieving spiritual awareness on a conscious level.

This means you are aware of your spiritual body and your physical body at the same time while you’re conscious (and by that I mean not sleeping). It’s very important to understand this because you’re accessing your spiritual tools when you’re in a meditative state. You quiet the mind when you achieve a relaxed state. This allows you to become more aware of your spiritual body.

While in a meditative state, you can access both bodies and the information they hold at the same time. When you consciously become aware of your spiritual and physical body at the same time, you have a lot more access to the spiritual tools you were born with. And these tools can be very helpful in everyday life.