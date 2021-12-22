This Is The Year Your Mood And Energy Stay Up All Winter. Here’s How

In January, the sun is still rising and setting earlier than in many other months. There’s not much you can do about the premature darkness, but a simple adjustment to your sleep schedule can help keep away the dead-of-winter blues: Wake up with the sun.

Fun fact: Your body produces serotonin (a chemical that stabilizes your mood and supports feelings of well-being) when you’re exposed to daylight and melatonin (a hormone that sets the stage for sleep) during dark hours. This helps establish our circadian rhythm. By rising with the sun (that’s about 7 A.M. to 7:20 A.M. in January in New York, for instance), your body will produce serotonin for the most hours possible (the more daylight hours you're awake for, the more time your body has to make serotonin). Not only will this habit give you more energy in the morning and throughout the day, but it’ll help you sleep better at night, too, which will also yield more energy the next day. So if you struggle with insomnia or feel lethargic during the day, try syncing with the sun, and see how you feel.