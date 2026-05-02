Coconut flour can be used in just about any kind of baked good, but it's worth noting that it may take some experimentation to get the ratios just right. "It is high in fiber and naturally gluten- and grain-free for those with food allergies or for special diets," Monsees says. "It generally absorbs more liquid than other flours, so it cannot be substituted one-to-one for other flours." Some home cooks find that substituting just ¼ to ⅓ cup of coconut flour for every full cup of all-purpose flour does the trick, and some say adding an egg to coconut flour helps bind the flour together and promote rising.