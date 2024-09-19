Advertisement
I'm A Self-Tanner Skeptic, But This One Gives The Perfect Sun-Kissed Glow
It's about that time of year when the summer glow begins to fade. Now, typically, this would come with some panic and a heavier reliance on bronzer—but last year, I discovered a glow-inducing mist that transformed me from a self-tanner skeptic into a passionate advocate.
Trust me: Not all self-tanners are the same, and the Coco & Eve Micromist is elite. I recently tried a professional spray tan, and the results weren't nearly as good as what I get from this $29 spray.
It's become my secret weapon for bronzed, radiant skin all through the fall and winter.
What I love about the micromist
The ingredients are high quality
Since I'm often turned off by the ingredients in self-tanning products, I was happy to find out that the Coco & Eve Micromist is made without silicones, toxins, or parabens.
The vegan formula is PETA-approved and crafted with ethically sourced ingredients—including a 100% natural DHA. DHA is the key ingredient in self-tanner responsible for giving you a bronzed glow—but not all DHA comes from the same source. It can be derived from natural ingredients, like beetroot, or created with chemicals.
Coco & Eve combines its natural DHA with other active ingredients to provide benefits to the tanning formula that go beyond the tan itself.
Cassia seed extract, a plant extract similar to hyaluronic acid, helps boost hydration, while an antioxidant complex aims to firm skin and boost collagen production. The formula is rounded out with a collection of Balinese botanicals: moisturizing passion fruit, skin-balancing watermelon, and nourishing coconut. (And they smell great too!)
The brand prioritizes sustainability
The brand is also passionate about sustainability, with significant efforts to minimize waste. The packaging is 100% recyclable, and the cardboards and paper are sourced from sustainably managed forests. We love to see it!
The spray is easy to use
After trying the Coco & Eve Micromist, I started dabbling in other tanning drops and lotions—but no formula goes on as seamlessly as this spray. It's the easiest to use (by far) and achieves the most even, natural results. In other words, no streaks here. I follow the brand's instructions to a T—and the entire process takes less than five minutes.
First, I cleanse my face and neck, letting my skin dry completely. Next, I spray a light layer of the mist over my entire face and neck while holding the bottle about a forearm's distance from my face.
The best part? Serums, eye creams, moisturizers, and makeup can be applied as soon as the spray is absorbed. I give the formula about 30 seconds to absorb into my skin before I move through my typical skin care routine.
Need more tips on how to apply self-tanner? We've got you covered.
It's fast-acting & subtle
Results are visible within six hours from application, and my glow lasts for three or four days each time. If I use spray on a Friday before work, my skin shines straight through till Monday. The best part? The color is just enough to give me a boost without people noticing I applied a self-tanner.
When I used the spray before vacation, I worried that sunscreen and true sun exposure would interfere with the results. Thankfully, the tanner worked just as well as any other time, and my skin reacted to the sun (and sunscreen) the same as it always does. I love that the mist makes my face and neck feel moisturized too.
Plus, I'm always looking for ways to wear less makeup, and the Coco & Eve Micromist does the trick.
The results last
I test a lot of products, and one of my biggest pet peeves is when they don't last long. I often fall in love with a new moisturizer, hair spray, or face wash only to find that I need to restock after just a few uses. This micromist, on the other hand, truly gives me my money's worth.
I only use three spritzes for each application—and the bottle holds about 300. That's about 100 applications for less than $30 (a far cry from what I recently spent on a professional spray tan).
What's more, I've never had an issue with the product coming off on my clothing, sheets, or pillowcases. I'd imagine this could happen, though, if you don't give enough time for it to absorb into your skin.
Bonus: It smells great
I'd be remiss not to mention that the spray does not have the typical fake-tanner odor (IYKYK) and instead smells subtly like peach, coconut, and vanilla. I'm sensitive to scents, and this one truly does not bother me at all.
The takeaway
With this mist on hand, I'm always only a few spritzes away from glowy skin—and I'm not saying I need a tan to feel confident in my own skin, but it certainly helps. That's why I'm so happy I have the Coco & Eve Micromist in my arsenal. Grab it now and you'll be glowing year-round.
