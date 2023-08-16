I'll state the obvious: It's a spray. After trying the Coco & Eve Micromist, I started dabbling in other tanning drops and lotions—but no formula goes on as seamlessly as this spray. It's the easiest to use (by far) and achieves the most even, natural results. In other words, no streaks here.

It's also fairly fast-acting. Results are visible within six hours from application, and my glow lasts for three or four days each time. If I use the spray on a Friday before work, my skin shines straight through till Monday. The best part? The color is just enough to give me a boost, without people noticing I applied a self-tanner.

When I used the spray before vacation, I worried that sunscreen and true sun exposure would interfere with the results. Thankfully, the tanner worked just as well as any other time, and my skin reacted to the sun (and sunscreen) the same as it always does. I love that the mist makes my face and neck feel moisturized, too.

What's more, I've never had an issue with the product coming off on my clothing, sheets, or pillowcases. I'd imagine this could happen, though, if you don't give enough time for it to absorb into your skin.

I test a lot of products, and one of my biggest pet peeves is when they don't last long. I often fall in love with a new moisturizer, hair spray, or face wash only to find that I need to restock after just a few uses. This Micromist, on the other hand, is definitely giving me my money's worth.

I only use three spritzes for each application, and the bottle holds about 300. That's about 100 applications for less than $30—a far cry from what I'd spend on a professional spray tan.

I'd be remiss not to mention that the spray does not have the typical fake-tanner odor (IYKYK) and instead smells subtly like peach, coconut, and vanilla. I'm sensitive to scents, and this one truly does not bother me at all.