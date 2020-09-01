Do what works best for your family. The choice between disposable and cloth diapers comes down to the personal preferences of the parents. Both have advantages, and unfortunately, neither is particularly eco- friendly. For parents who can afford it and want to enjoy the convenience of disposability without the fear of saturating our landfills with additional plastic, a flushable, biodegradable liner inserted into a cloth diaper might be something to try. In any case, the most important thing to remember is to change your baby's diaper—cloth or disposable—often, to avoid rash and discomfort for your infant.