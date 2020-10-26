The Clinically Kind Cleanser That Finally Soothed My Sensitive Skin

Like so many people, acne was a consistent presence in my life throughout my teenage years and right into my 20s. Looking back, it was never really as bad as I thought it was, but my mind had other things to say and, in my desperation for clear skin, I took the ‘attack’ approach to skincare. I’d chop and change my products daily, use chemical-packed cleansers, tone, exfoliate, exfoliate some more, and run far, far away from anything remotely oil-based.

Now, years later, I know this approach was only doing more harm than good. Here’s how I learned to listen, healed my skin, and discovered a ride-or-die cleanser, Beekman 1802’s Milk Wash Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser, that helped me find my way back to healthy and happy skin.

Listen More, Attack Less

Fed up with getting zero results from super-active products, I decided to do something radically different: Listen more, and attack less.

It’s amazing how quickly I was able to find solutions when I really heard what my skin was trying to tell me. I slowed my routine down, and noticed my skin was tight, itchy, and, well, angry after daily cleansing and twice-weekly exfoliating. After a little research, I realized that the foaming cleansers and abrasive exfoliators I had been using were stripping my skin of all its oil — including the sebum that is essential to keeping the skin’s acid mantle, the outermost protective layer of the skin, strong. As a result, my skin was super sensitive and dehydrated. And all those harsh ingredients I’d employed to ‘fix’ my skin were actually leaving it more susceptible to bacteria and environmental stressors.

So I went on a search for ingredients and products that were effective, but gentle, starting with a new cleanser.

The Journey To The Perfect Cleanser

I’m not going to lie, it took a while to find the right thing, but when I finally did, it changed the game completely, and I’ll never turn back.