Vitamin C itself has pro-collagen properties. In fact, the antioxidant is absolutely necessary for collagen production. "If you don't have vitamin C, your collagen can't cross-link to lift and tighten skin," Julia T. Hunter, M.D., founder of Wholistic Dermatology in Beverly Hills, once shared with mbg. And it doesn't just stimulate collagen production; it stabilizes the collagen1 you have, leading to overall wrinkle reduction.

So if you want to secure plump, youthful skin, you'll want to add vitamin C to your routine, be it via serums and/or supplements. But this Clinical Skin number takes those collagen-enhancing abilities a step further by adding a host of other antioxidants that boost vitamin C's potency. Vitamin E, glutathione, caffeine, and ergothioneine further protect the skin from free radicals and help reduce skin aging; ergothioneine, for instance, has been shown to reduce signs of photodamage2 (a main contributor to skin aging).

This formula is also housed in a ceramide-rich base, and we likely don't need to remind you how important ceramides are for overall skin health. (We'll just send you over to our full guide to ceramides if you have any questions.) But when it comes to topical ceramides, experts note they actually mimic your moisture barrier, thus helping your skin instantly appear plump and hydrated.

As for the texture, this serum has a lightweight, watery consistency. It instantly fuses to your complexion and practically disappears upon application. It's also completely fragrance-free, which is an impressive feat with vitamin C; many potent vitamin C serums—namely, ones with ascorbic acid—can smell a bit…foul. (Some people swear they smell like hot dogs.) Other formulas may include citrus extracts to either mask the smell or add a natural vitamin C boost.

I don't particularly enjoy my face smelling like oranges or hot dog water, so I was delighted to discover this Clinical Skin serum had absolutely no trace of scent. Post-application, I could barely tell I even had it on—but of course, my glowy results were a dead giveaway.