This Cozy Home In The Forests Of France Is Natural Design At Its Best

My home has a lot to do with our well-being. In fact, when we're a bit overwhelmed, and the house is a real mess, I can see that all four of us are really upset! I like lively interiors, but I also need a certain rigor to feel good and calm. For me, the term "home" is really synonymous with our family. It's a refuge for each of us as individuals but also for the four of us together.