“When we're talking about the endocrine system, we’re talking about the key organs and the hormones that are secreted in a network. I would almost imagine a spider web that is interconnected, but you have different command centers that are driving what the body's supposed to do,” she explains. “So you've got everything from your hypothalamus, which sits in the brain, to your pituitary, to your thyroid, to your ovaries and uterus. The bones and the muscles are also part of the endocrine system because those are secreting hormones too.”