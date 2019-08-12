mindbodygreen

The Clean Beauty Must-Haves For A Smooth Complexion This Summer

August 12, 2019

Remember microbeads? Those plastic nanoparticles infused into our face and body scrubs that promised to smooth out our skin?

We've thankfully come a long way in clean beauty, and the category continues to make strides every day. In today's post-microbead world, brands are deep-cleaning their ingredient lists, and beauty retailers like Sephora are making it easy to spot these power-packed products in the ever-growing clean beauty category. 

Case in point: The Clean At Sephora seal is stamped on these four power-packed favorites, each addressing a skin concern without any sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, triclosan, and more. The result? Smooth, glowing skin with a little peace of mind. 

Tatcha The Satin Skin Mist: Controls shine and balances skin

If you're seeking to soak up shine, this facial mist is a must-have for your skin care regimen. Think of it as a balancing "liquid powder," formulated to be hydrating, balancing, and clarifying on the skin. It's made with Okinawa clay powders suspended in an oil-free liquid (shake the bottle to activate!)—spritzed underneath or on top of makeup, these ingredients help balance out excess oil for a satin-smooth finish while reducing the look of pores over time. 

The Satin Skin Mist, Tatcha ($48) 

Sephora Collection Ultra Glow Serum: Glow + Strengthen Vitamin C Serum: Brightens and evens out skin tone

Vitamin C is skin care's tried-and-true ingredient—the star of some of the most effective products on the shelves—and this serum comes at a price point that's hard to pass up. Apply a few drops during your morning routine before your moisturizer and SPF: Its vitamin C and E help increase radiance, even out skin tone, and give a bit of added protection from environmental factors, while natural peptides from marine algae help to tighten the appearance of skin for an instantly brighter, ready-to-go look.

Ultra Glow Serum: Glow + Strengthen Vitamin C Serum, Sephora Collection ($20)

Youth to the People Kombucha +11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner: Exfoliates to reduce the look of pores

Kombucha has been making appearances as a vitamin- and antioxidant-rich ingredient in beauty bestsellers, and this toner is a refreshing new way to reap its skin-smoothing benefits. Combining the star ingredient—fermented black tea kombucha—with a potent combination of 8% lactic acid and 3% glycolic acid, this toner helps reduce the appearance of pores while enhancing the skin's natural microbiome.

Kombucha +11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner, Youth to the People ($38)

Biossance Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum: Fights the look of fine lines and wrinkles

Clean skin care enthusiasts are currently singing the praises of bakuchiol, a gentle, plant-based alternative to retinol, which targets fine lines and wrinkles. It's a great option for smoothing out uneven skin tone and lines, especially if you have sensitive skin. And along with bakuchiol, this lightweight serum packs in hydrating squalane and hyaluronic acid to help keep moisture locked in. 

Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum, Biossance ($72)

