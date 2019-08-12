The Clean Beauty Must-Haves For A Smooth Complexion This Summer

Remember microbeads? Those plastic nanoparticles infused into our face and body scrubs that promised to smooth out our skin?

We've thankfully come a long way in clean beauty, and the category continues to make strides every day. In today's post-microbead world, brands are deep-cleaning their ingredient lists, and beauty retailers like Sephora are making it easy to spot these power-packed products in the ever-growing clean beauty category.

Case in point: The Clean At Sephora seal is stamped on these four power-packed favorites, each addressing a skin concern without any sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, triclosan, and more. The result? Smooth, glowing skin with a little peace of mind.