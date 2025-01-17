This blend of dried herbs and spices is named after my mother, Omotunde Rhoda Komolafe, who never travels without it. She sprinkles it on everything from eggs to chicken, and rubs it on whole fish and vegetables. It reminds me of her garden—an extraordinary plot of flowers, herbs, ferns, fruit trees, and leafy greens that surrounds the house. The care she takes in drying and milling these ingredients means you probably won’t find anything like this in the markets of Lagos, but I want you to know it as closely as I do. Herbs and flower petals are crushed to give it a coarse consistency, which makes it ideal for both low- and medium-temperature baking and roasting.