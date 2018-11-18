This Holiday-Worthy Chocolate Mousse Tart Has A Healthier Twist

No matter how much food is served during formal holiday dinners or festive potluck feasts—everyone always saves room for dessert. If you’re in charge of that all-important final course, don’t sweat it. In our latest Food With Benefits video, we’ve got a no-bake crowd-pleaser that brings together fluffy chocolate mousse with a crunchy almond quinoa crust.

Okay, so technically, the crust gets baked, but anyone can do it—promise! And as for the airiest, lightest mousse, we simply used our Vitamix Aer Disc Container. Its patented spinning disc aerates and emulsifies hot and cold liquids for impressively whipped, foamed, or muddled texture in seconds. You’ll only look like learned such techniques in fancy culinary school.