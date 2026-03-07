Chocolate Honey Is The Health-Forward Sweetener You've Always Wanted

Forget about those sugar-free, artificial sweeteners that leave a bitter taste in your mouth. What if a sweetener could taste like chocolate and deliver a dose of antioxidants at the same time? Brazilian researchers just made that a reality. In a new study published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering1 , scientists at the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in São Paulo developed a "chocolate honey" that combines the health benefits of cocoa with the natural sweetness of native bee honey.