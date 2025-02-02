Advertisement
Chirp Contour Review—This At-Home Massage Mat Rivals My Favorite Spa
Confession: I’m addicted to professional massages. Seriously, my paycheck might as well be directly deposited to my local spa.
But can you blame me? Nearly 80% of adults will experience back pain at some point in their lives, making it one of the most common health issues around.
Whether it’s from hours spent sitting at a desk or the strain of everyday movement, the frustration and discomfort can range from minor irritation to chronic, intrusive pain.
Enter the Chirp Contour, an at-home decompression table that actually rivals my favorite massage therapist. Keep scrolling for my detailed Chirp Contour review after two weeks of testing.
What is the Chirp Contour?
The Chirp Contour is a decompression table that uses gentle spinal traction to decompress the spine and reduce pressure. The portable device combines the benefits of spinal traction, massage therapy, and heat therapy to provide instant relief from neck and back pain.
And, spoiler alert: This thing seriously works.
How does the Chirp Contour work?
Many of us spend our days either sitting or standing in one place, which can compress your spine and put pressure on the nerves. The result? Back pain.
The Chirp Contour uses decompression therapy to reverse this pressure. To use the device, you’ll simply place it on a hard surface, lay down flat on top of it, and select your desired settings.
Inside the Chirp Contour, there are three interchangeable rollers: a soft roller to apply gentle pressure for sensitive backs, a contour roller designed with four contact points to perfectly contour the spine, and a deep tissue roller for deeper pressure and relief.
Using the attached remote control, you can choose from three preset settings (warm-up, recovery, or relax), or you can customize your own routine through a variety of pressure and frequency options.
Along with the decompression and massage therapy, the device also has an optional heat therapy session, meant to further relax tense muscles by increasing blood flow and calming the nervous system.
My experience testing the Chirp Contour
My Chirp Contour arrived at just the right time. I received the package delivery on my way in from a six hour car ride—so my back was in desperate need of some relief.
Although, as someone who sits a lot during the work day and naturally carries tension in my shoulders, I’m pretty much always craving a massage.
The Chirp Contour arrived in a very large box, and was taped inside very securely. Once I figured out there was tape holding it in (which took longer than I’d care to admit), it was easy to slide the Contour right out of the box.
From there, it’s ready to go. The Chirp Contour arrives with the soft rollers already installed, and the other two rollers are stored on the inside of the device itself.
Deciding to test the soft rollers first, I plugged the Contour in, laid down, and powered it on. I tested every single one of the settings and was immediately impressed (and obsessed).
It’s been two weeks with the Chirp, and I haven’t missed a day. I typically use it for 15 to 20 minutes at the end of the work day, which gives my back, neck, and shoulders so much relief.
What I love about the Chirp Contour
For starters, I love that the Chirp Contour has preset programs or options to choose your own adventure. I’ve tried them all and found that I like to customize my own settings.
Both my boyfriend and I use the Contour, and we love that the device automatically adjusts the roller height and pressure based on your size, and comes with three interchangeable rollers to customize your massage experience.
He prefers the soft rollers with light pressure, and I prefer the deep tissue roller with the most intense pressure.
You can also use the remote control to move the neck rollers up or down on your neck and shoulders, allowing you to find just the right spot.
While the box that it arrived in was gigantic, the device itself is actually fairly sleek and portable. You can slide it under most couches or beds, but mine pretty much has a permanent spot on my living room floor because of how often we’re using it.
Of course, my absolute favorite thing about the Chirp Contour is the instant relief it gives me from tension in my back, neck, and shoulders. Seriously, I feel more relaxed as soon as I lie down—before I even turn it on. The relief it offers has significantly improved my mobility and my mood.
I won’t be completely stopping my professional massage treatments, but after two weeks of testing the Chirp Contour, I already know I’m going to be spending so much less money and going to the spa a lot less frequently.
What I'd change about the Chirp Contour
My only true qualm about the Chirp Contour is that I wish it could fold in half. Like I said, it fits under my couch or my bed as is, but folding it in half would help make it even more portable and storable.
The takeaway
Yes, the Chirp Contour is an investment. But I cannot believe how much less tension I already have in my neck and back— plus, it’s saving me so much money on professional treatments. I’d recommend this device to anyone who deals with any level of tension or discomfort in their back, neck, or shoulders
*The Chirp Contour just launched on January 29, but it's already on backorder. I suggest placing your order before it sells out completely!
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN