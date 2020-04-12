We've all become, on some level, pantry-cooking professionals in recent weeks. Marc Forgione, however, is quite literally a professional. The Iron Chef owns a namesake New York City restaurant and received Michelin stars in 2010, 2011, and 2012—the youngest American chef to earn the honor three years in a row. He trained in France after working in his father's restaurants and has been honored in publications like Esquire.

But today? Forgione is just like the rest of us, diving into his pantry and fridge to see what he can make with what he has. While the COVID-19 outbreak has closed his restaurant and led to social distancing measures around the world, he continues to find joy in cooking.

"I've actually been having a lot of fun kind of finding what was in there," he told mindbodygreen. "Like everybody else, you just find some stuff, and as a chef you get creative."

This time of year is also one that, normally, would see people (including Forgione) gathering their families for celebrations. With Easter today, we were curious how a celebrity chef is making do with limited resources for a celebratory dinner.

"We're doing an Easter ham," Forgione said. "I literally just went into my pantry and found some whiskey; I had brown sugar that was as hard as a brick like everyone else." And with that he was able to make a glazed ham fit for celebrating, which he shared on Instagram.

For those of us who aren't professional chefs, Forgione also gave us a few useful pieces of advice for making the most of your pantry and getting inspired to work with what you have. Here are his four tips: