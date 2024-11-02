Advertisement
We Have An Exclusive Discount On The Chic & Sustainable Shoes Our Editors Swear By
While I don't like to play favorites with footwear, Cariuma may just be the MVP. My only qualm? These comfy kicks never go on sale. Nope, not even for Black Friday. And don't get me wrong, Cariuma's shoes are well worth their price—but I'm a shopping editor who lives for a good deal on a great product.
Ergo, I'm squealing about the exclusive savings we scored for mindbodygreen readers. For a limited time, you can use code MBG20 for 20% off your entire Cariuma purchase.
Allow me to tell you why our editors are obsessed with these sustainable sneakers.
What's great about the Cariuma Oca Low shoes
I've only had my Ocas for six months, but I've already worn them on at least 70 walks, brought them on four vacations, and turned at least five friends onto these stylish shoes. How's that for a year in review?
What's more, they still look and feel surprisingly fresh. Not only do my feet stay comfortable on long walks, but I seriously breathe a sigh of relief when I slip on my Cariumas compared to others in my collection. I own over a dozen pairs of sneakers (workout shoes excluded) but I reach for these the most.
Along with being insanely comfortable, they're also versatile. There's something about the simple style that just ties every outfit together; I've worn my Ocas with dresses, skirts, jeans, leggings, and shorts—and with nearly every wear comes at least one compliment. I even have my two nieces wearing the children's version—and most of our editorial staff has at least one style from Cariuma (photo proof below).
Oh, and they're better for the environment
Footwear and sustainability don't generally go hand in hand, but Cariuma is changing that. The brand opts for vegan, eco-friendly materials in all its designs.
Cariuma offers the Ocas in canvas, suede, leather, or a quilted recycled design. Depending on which you choose, the shoes are made from materials like organic cotton, recycled plastics, and LWG-certified premium pebbled leather.
Each pair has the brand's removable bio-based cork insole, which offers surprisingly great arch support.
My favorite part? Cariuma plants two trees for every pair purchased.
The takeaway
Chances are you've seen Cariuma grace your social media feed or shopping scroll—and this exclusive discount is the excuse you've been waiting for to try a pair for yourself.
I'm a shoe snob, and (even though it's only been a few months) I don’t know where I'd be without my Ocas. Don't forget: Code MBG20 gets you 20% off your entire purchase. Check out our other favorite styles below.
Cariuma Salvas
Cariuma UBA
Cariuma Slip-On
