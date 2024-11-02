Skip to Content
Routines

We Have An Exclusive Discount On The Chic & Sustainable Shoes Our Editors Swear By

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
November 02, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
cariuma oca low sale
Image by mbg creative
November 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While I don't like to play favorites with footwear, Cariuma may just be the MVP. My only qualm? These comfy kicks never go on sale. Nope, not even for Black Friday. And don't get me wrong, Cariuma's shoes are well worth their price—but I'm a shopping editor who lives for a good deal on a great product. 

Ergo, I'm squealing about the exclusive savings we scored for mindbodygreen readers. For a limited time, you can use code MBG20 for 20% off your entire Cariuma purchase. 

Allow me to tell you why our editors are obsessed with these sustainable sneakers

Cariuma

Oca Low

$78 (was $95)
Cariuma OCA Low

What's great about the Cariuma Oca Low shoes

I've only had my Ocas for six months, but I've already worn them on at least 70 walks, brought them on four vacations, and turned at least five friends onto these stylish shoes. How's that for a year in review?

What's more, they still look and feel surprisingly fresh. Not only do my feet stay comfortable on long walks, but I seriously breathe a sigh of relief when I slip on my Cariumas compared to others in my collection. I own over a dozen pairs of sneakers (workout shoes excluded) but I reach for these the most.

Along with being insanely comfortable, they're also versatile. There's something about the simple style that just ties every outfit together; I've worn my Ocas with dresses, skirts, jeans, leggings, and shorts—and with nearly every wear comes at least one compliment. I even have my two nieces wearing the children's version—and most of our editorial staff has at least one style from Cariuma (photo proof below).

Cariuma Review Testing Every Style with six pairs of shoes on feet or held up by hands against wall in squares
Image by mbg creative

Oh, and they're better for the environment

Footwear and sustainability don't generally go hand in hand, but Cariuma is changing that. The brand opts for vegan, eco-friendly materials in all its designs.

Cariuma offers the Ocas in canvas, suede, leather, or a quilted recycled design. Depending on which you choose, the shoes are made from materials like organic cotton, recycled plastics, and LWG-certified premium pebbled leather. 

Each pair has the brand's removable bio-based cork insole, which offers surprisingly great arch support.

My favorite part? Cariuma plants two trees for every pair purchased.

Cariuma

Oca Low

$78 (was $95)
Cariuma OCA Low

The takeaway

Chances are you've seen Cariuma grace your social media feed or shopping scroll—and this exclusive discount is the excuse you've been waiting for to try a pair for yourself.

I'm a shoe snob, and (even though it's only been a few months) I don’t know where I'd be without my Ocas. Don't forget: Code MBG20 gets you 20% off your entire purchase. Check out our other favorite styles below.

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

More On This Topic

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Finally Restocked & I'm Getting A Third Pair ASAP
Motivation

My Favorite Walking Sneakers Finally Restocked & I'm Getting A Third Pair ASAP

Carleigh Ferrante

This Single Device Reduces Inflammation, Stops Wrinkles & Boosts Recovery
Recovery

This Single Device Reduces Inflammation, Stops Wrinkles & Boosts Recovery

Braelyn Wood

My Muscles Were Constantly Sore & Achy Until I Found This Solution
Recovery

My Muscles Were Constantly Sore & Achy Until I Found This Solution

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Strengthen Your Upper & Lower Abs In One Go? Try This Workout
Routines

Want To Strengthen Your Upper & Lower Abs In One Go? Try This Workout

Sarah Regan

Kick PMS Symptoms To The Curb With This Juicy Yoga Sequence
Routines

Kick PMS Symptoms To The Curb With This Juicy Yoga Sequence

Sierra Hollister, E-RYT 500

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

