Routines

We Have An Exclusive Discount On The Chic & Sustainable Shoes Our Editors Swear By

Carleigh Ferrante
January 25, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
cariuma oca low sale
Image by mbg creative
January 25, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While I don't like to play favorites with footwear, Cariuma may just be the MVP. My only qualm? These comfy kicks never go on sale. Nope, not even for Black Friday. And don't get me wrong, Cariuma's shoes are well worth their price—but I'm a shopping editor who lives for a good deal on a great product. 

Ergo, I'm squealing about the exclusive savings we scored for mindbodygreen readers. For a limited time, you can use code MBG20 for 20% off your entire Cariuma purchase. 

Allow me to tell you why our editors are obsessed with these sustainable sneakers

$78 (was $95)
Cariuma OCA Low

What's great about the Cariuma Oca Low shoes

I've only had my Ocas for six months, but I've already worn them on at least 70 walks, brought them on four vacations, and turned at least five friends into these stylish shoes. How's that for a year in review?

What's more, they still look and feel surprisingly fresh. Not only do my feet stay comfortable on long walks, but I seriously breathe a sigh of relief when I slip on my Cariumas compared to others in my collection. I own over a dozen pairs of sneakers (workout shoes excluded), but I reach for these the most.

Along with being insanely comfortable, they're also versatile. There's something about the simple style that just ties every outfit together; I've worn my Ocas with dresses, skirts, jeans, leggings, and shorts—and with nearly every wear comes at least one compliment. I even have my two nieces wearing the children's version—and most of our editorial staff has at least one style from Cariuma (photo proof below).

Cariuma Review Testing Every Style with six pairs of shoes on feet or held up by hands against wall in squares
Image by mbg creative

Oh, and they're better for the environment

Footwear and sustainability don't generally go hand in hand, but Cariuma is changing that. The brand opts for vegan, eco-friendly materials in all its designs.

Cariuma offers the Ocas in canvas, suede, leather, or a quilted recycled design. Depending on which you choose, the shoes are made from materials like organic cotton, recycled plastics, and LWG-certified premium pebbled leather. 

Each pair has the brand's removable bio-based cork insole, which offers surprisingly great arch support.

My favorite part? Cariuma plants two trees for every pair purchased.

$78 (was $95)
Cariuma OCA Low

The takeaway

Chances are you've seen Cariuma grace your social media feed or shopping scroll—and this exclusive discount is the excuse you've been waiting for to try a pair for yourself.

I'm a shoe snob, and (even though it's only been a few months) I don’t know where I'd be without my Ocas. Don't forget: Code MBG20 gets you 20% off your entire purchase. Check out our other favorite styles below.

Jump Rope vs. Running: Which Type Of Workout Is Better For You?
Routines

Jump Rope vs. Running: Which Type Of Workout Is Better For You?

Abby Moore

Abby Moore

It's Totally Safe To Run In The Rain—Just Don't Make These Mistakes
Motivation

It's Totally Safe To Run In The Rain—Just Don't Make These Mistakes

Kristine Thomason

Kristine Thomason

Work Your Full Body In A Matter Of Minutes With This One Muscle-Pleasing Move
Routines

Work Your Full Body In A Matter Of Minutes With This One Muscle-Pleasing Move

Sarah Regan

Sarah Regan

Light Up Your Core, Arms & Legs In Minutes With This Quintessential Move
Routines

Light Up Your Core, Arms & Legs In Minutes With This Quintessential Move

Sarah Regan

Sarah Regan

So, You Want To Run A 5K? Here's A Comprehensive Beginner's Guide
Routines

So, You Want To Run A 5K? Here's A Comprehensive Beginner's Guide

Abby Moore

Abby Moore

How This Psychologist Uses Performance Mindfulness To Prep For Any Challenge
Motivation

How This Psychologist Uses Performance Mindfulness To Prep For Any Challenge

Justin Anderson, Psy.D., LP

Justin Anderson, Psy.D., LP

This Common Cat-Cow Mistake Deprives You Of The Juicy Spine-Stretch Benefits
Recovery

This Common Cat-Cow Mistake Deprives You Of The Juicy Spine-Stretch Benefits

Abby Moore

Abby Moore

Research Finds An 11-Minute Workout That May Improve Heart Health
Motivation

Research Finds An 11-Minute Workout That May Improve Heart Health

Sarah Regan

Sarah Regan

Bored Of Squats? Upgrade The Burn With This Fun (Yep, Fun) Cardio Variation
Routines

Bored Of Squats? Upgrade The Burn With This Fun (Yep, Fun) Cardio Variation

Sarah Regan

Sarah Regan

