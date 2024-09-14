Skip to Content
Routines

Our Editors Swear By These Chic & Sustainable Shoes To Hit Their Daily Step Goals

Carleigh Ferrante
September 14, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
cariuma oca low sale
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While I don't like to play favorites with footwear, Cariuma may just be the MVP. My only qualm? These comfy kicks are always selling out—perhaps because they're seen regularly on celebrities like Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher, Aubrey Plaza, and Brooke Shields.

I'm often fielding complaints from friends who are on the waitlist with 150,000+ others itching to buy the Cariuma Ocas or Salvas.

Ergo, I'm squealing with excitement that they're finally back in stock. So now that you can finally get a pair of your own, allow me to tell you why our editors are obsessed with these sustainable sneakers

Cariuma Oca Low

Cariuma OCA Low

What's great about the Cariuma Oca Low shoes

I've only had my Ocas for six months, but I've already worn them on at least 70 walks, brought them on four vacations, and turned at least five friends onto these stylish shoes. How's that for a year in review?

What's more, they still look and feel surprisingly fresh. Not only do my feet stay comfortable on long walks, but I seriously breathe a sigh of relief when I slip on my Cariumas compared to others in my collection. I own over a dozen pairs of sneakers (workout shoes excluded) but I reach for these the most.

Along with being insanely comfortable, they're also versatile. There's something about the simple style that just ties every outfit together; I've worn my Ocas with dresses, skirts, jeans, leggings, and shorts—and with nearly every wear comes at least one compliment. I even have my two nieces wearing the children's version—and most of our editorial staff has at least one style from Cariuma (photo proof below).

Cariuma Review Testing Every Style with six pairs of shoes on feet or held up by hands against wall in squares
Image by mbg creative

Oh, and they're better for the environment

Footwear and sustainability don't generally go hand in hand, but Cariuma is changing that. The brand opts for vegan, eco-friendly materials in all its designs.

Cariuma offers the Ocas in canvas, suede, leather, or a quilted recycled design. Depending on which you choose, the shoes are made from materials like organic cotton, recycled plastics, and LWG-certified premium pebbled leather. 

Each pair has the brand's removable bio-based cork insole, which offers surprisingly great arch support.

My favorite part? Cariuma plants two trees for every pair purchased.

Cariuma Oca Low

Cariuma OCA Low

The takeaway

I'm a shoe snob, and (even though it's only been a few months) I don’t know where I'd be without my Ocas. Chances are you've seen Cariuma grace your social media feed or shopping scroll—and now's the time to try a pair for yourself.

