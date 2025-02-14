Advertisement
The Canopy Portable Humidifier Is A Game-Changer For Dry, Dull Skin & It's Dermatologist-Approved
We all know the struggle that is winter skin. Dry air never fails to pull the moisture from my pores, resulting in redness, irritation, and a dull, lackluster complexion.
That is, until I found the Canopy Bedside Humidifier. This game-changing device keeps my skin plump and hydrated, even in the driest weather.
My only qualm after a year with the Canopy was that I quickly noticed how dry the air was in the other rooms in my home. Plus, any time I traveled, my skin would re-enter that dry, dull state.
Enter: Canopy’s latest launch, the Dr. Idriss Portable Humidifier Set, a portable version of the original device in collaboration with board certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss.
Why use a humidifier?
Did you know just 30 minutes in low relative humidity can decrease skin moisture levels and increase fine wrinkles1? When you consider the fact that we spend 90% of our time indoors on average2, a humidifier becomes a true no-brainer.
Not to mention, dry air can disrupt your airways3 and interrupt your sleep.
What's great about the Canopy Portable Humidifier
Let’s start with the basics. Canopy’s new Portable Humidifier uses the same technology as the full-size version to deliver moisture into the air, with the brand’s Smart Persistent Airflow (SPA)™ to combat mold (a common qualm with other humidifiers).
Per Idriss, the portable humidifier kit is "your skincare MVP, maintaining an optimal level of humidity, hydrating your skin without extra effort.”
The device has an angled grate and fan on top, which helps direct the moisture toward your skin for maximum skin-plumping benefits. Plus, the kit comes with a set of aroma oils, which can be dropped right into the top of the humidifier to help relax your senses.
It’s just as easy to use as the OG device, too. You’ll simply twist the top to remove the water tank and cap from the base, fill the tank with water, and twist it back on. Next, just choose your setting and bask in the hydrated air.
Of course, what really sets this new humidifier apart is the portability! I swear by the full-size version to keep my skin hydrated overnight, but this new device is a life-saver for travel and long work days.
I’ve been keeping mine on my desk, and my skin already looks so much healthier at the end of each day. I’m so excited to toss it in my carry-on next time I go on a flight—especially since airplanes are notoriously dry!
A few more perks:
- There are three settings to choose from
- It helps me sleep better because I’m breathing easier
- The Canopy is very easy to clean (the parts are dishwasher safe!)
- It doesn’t require a filter (!)
- The battery lasts up to 11 hours per charge (hopefully longer than your work day)
- It’s TSA-approved
- Every kit comes with a reusable travel dust bag
And if you’re still on the fence, the brand offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.
The takeaway
Perfect for travel or long days at your desk, the new Canopy x Dr. Idriss Portable Humidifier is a true hero for plump, hydrated skin. I’ll be bringing this device with me everywhere until further notice, and I love knowing that it's expert-approved.