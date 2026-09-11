Menopause Doesn't Have To Mean Losing S
A jar that suddenly takes two tries to open or grocery bags that feel heavier than they used to may signal the gradual loss of muscle strength that can come with aging and menopause.
Strength training helps, but nutrition matters, too. In a recent review, researchers examined whether protein intake might help postmenopausal women maintain strength.
About the review
Protein supplies the amino acids your body needs to build and repair muscle, and muscle protects longevity in ways that go well beyond how much you can lift. Yet much of the research on protein and muscle has focused on men, leaving fewer answers about women after menopause.
Researchers searched major databases for studies examining protein intake and handgrip strength in postmenopausal women. Handgrip strength is commonly used as a broader measure of muscle strength and physical function.
The review combined seven studies involving 8,922 women.
Because the studies observed the women's existing diets and strength rather than assigning them a specific protein intake, they could show an association but not prove cause and effect.
More protein was linked to stronger grips
Women who ate more protein generally had stronger handgrip strength than those who ate less. They also tended to have a lower body mass index (BMI), a measure based on weight and height. Age did not appear to explain the difference, and the association remained across several statistical analyses.
Women who ate more protein may also have been more active or had healthier overall diets. Even so, the consistent pattern suggests that protein intake may support muscle strength after menopause.
Why strength can become harder to maintain after menopause
Estrogen supports muscle health, and its decline around menopause can make maintaining muscle mass and strength more difficult. Protein helps provide the raw materials for muscle repair, while resistance training gives muscles a reason to stay strong.
That means the review is not a reason to focus on protein alone. Nutrition and movement work together, as research on building muscle after menopause also suggests.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity
How to get more protein throughout the day
The review did not establish a specific protein target. The studies used different definitions of higher and lower intake, so there is no magic number to take from the findings.
Instead, include protein regularly throughout the day.
Try eggs or Greek yogurt at breakfast, then beans, chicken, fish, tofu, or other protein-rich foods at lunch and dinner. Eating more is not automatically better if you already get enough.
Pairing adequate protein with resistance training can also help. Bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, and weights can all provide useful muscle-building stimulus without requiring a gym membership.
As your body changes with age, your nutrition needs can change, too. The goal is simply to keep protein from becoming an afterthought.
The takeaway
In nearly 9,000 postmenopausal women, higher protein intake was associated with stronger handgrip strength.
The review cannot prove that protein caused the difference or identify an ideal intake, but it supports making protein part of a broader muscle-health strategy that includes regular strength training.