Can Eating Bitter Foods In The Morning Curb Your Sugar Cravings?
Do you feel that a sweet breakfast seems to leave you wanting something sugary again later? And that eating something savory—bitter even—may help curb that sweet tooth? That's a fair thought, because what you eat regularly can certainly influence how you perceive flavors.
This concept sparked a trend on social media where people are choosing to start their day with a handful of raw spinach. That's right: Some folks are chomping down on raw, unseasoned, spinach leaves like it’s a sandwich, claiming it's the best way to reap the green’s nutritional benefits and curb cravings.
Naturally, I started to wonder about the merit behind those claims and whether eating something bitter first thing in the morning will train your taste buds to crave less sweets. Let’s dive in.
Your taste buds can adapt to what you eat
Your taste preferences aren’t fixed. Research shows that what you eat impacts your taste receptors and perception.
For example, people who gradually reduce the amount of salt in their diets can develop a preference for less-salty foods over time. And there’s some evidence that reducing sugar intake can increase sensitivity to sweetness.
In one small five-month study, adults who significantly reduced their intake of simple sugars1 began perceiving both low- and high-sugar foods as sweeter after about two to three months. Interestingly, the participants didn’t necessarily find those foods more pleasant—they just perceived the sweetness more intensely.
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Can a bitter first bite curb cravings?
Maybe. But there isn’t enough evidence to say that starting your day with a bitter food will directly reduce your cravings for sugar.
There is some research suggesting that bitter compounds influence appetite-related hormones2 and food intake. But findings are inconsistent, and much of the research is still preliminary. Plus, there’s a difference between changing your perception of a flavor and actually changing your appetite.
So if you love the idea of eating a handful of raw spinach in the morning, go for it. But you don’t need to choke down bitter greens before breakfast to "reset" your taste buds.
How to build a breakfast that keeps cravings in check
If your goal is to feel satisfied and avoid constantly thinking about your next snack, focus on what your entire breakfast provides (not whether the first food you eat is bitter).
These are a few things to prioritize for your morning meal.
- Getting enough protein: Aim for a breakfast with 30+ grams of protein to support satiety and help you meet your daily protein needs. Follow this formula for how to hit that goal.
- Adding fiber: Fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and other fiber-rich foods can help make a meal more filling. Aiming for at least 10 grams of fiber at breakfast is a good place to start. Try these 3 fiber-rich breakfast recipes.
- Choosing something you actually enjoy: There’s no need to force yourself into a savory breakfast if you truly prefer something sweet. A bowl of Greek yogurt with berries, chia seeds, and nuts can still provide plenty of protein and fiber.
The takeaway
And if you do want to eat spinach by the handful? There’s nothing wrong with that either. Just think of it as one way to add more vegetables to your diet—not a secret appetite hack.
You can toss it into a smoothie, sauté it with eggs, or add a few handfuls to whatever breakfast you already love. Because when it comes to cravings, consistency is probably more powerful than your first bite.