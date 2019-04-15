The Antioxidant Essential That Should Be On Everyone’s Radar

Even though it feels like spring just started (looking at you, New York), summer will be here before we know it. That means vacations, rooftop bars, backyard barbecues—and, sure, maybe a bit of detoxing while we’re at it.

You probably don’t need an expert to tell you that juice “cleanses” or the slick-labeled detox du jour won’t do all that much for your health—or that eating clean and green as much as we can and getting the right essential vitamins is the better strategy. But leading functional medicine practitioners from Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP to Mark Hyman, M.D. to Frank Lipman, M.D. have all noticed one major missing piece: We don’t talk enough about glutathione, one of our body’s most powerful tools for detoxing, immunity, and free radical support.