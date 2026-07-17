California Walnuts Are A Summer Staple — Try These 3 Recipes
Summer is the season of fun. The warm weather and sunny skies bring out the best in us, calling us outdoors to enjoy the season's bounty. We gather for hot days by the water and long nights under the stars, backyard feasts and impromptu soirees.
With all that quality time together—with friends, with family, with neighbors, with strangers—there needs to be quality eats too. It's good to have a few recipes at the ready so you can pull together a meal that keeps everyone happily lingering around the table to make the most of the season.
Stock up on a few staples, like California walnuts. With a mild, buttery taste and oh-so-satisfying bite, they make any dish feel more memorable. Plus, they are a significant source of omega-3 ALA (2.5 grams/ounce), offer plant-based protein (4 grams/ounce), and provide fiber (2 grams/ounce).† Stick them in the fridge for optimal freshness and bring them out for a cool, hearty crunch anytime.
Whether you're hosting a last-minute get-together, firing up the grill, or offering to bring the dessert to the family gathering, these three recipes have you covered all summer long.
For the no-fuss, all-fun summer nights: Walnut Ricotta Tart with Roasted Veggies
Some nights, you just want to have a friend or two over and graze on light bites while sipping a refreshing beverage. On such occasions, I love to set out a table of sharable food, including this Walnut Ricotta Tart with Roasted Veggies.
Creamy ricotta, colorful roasted vegetables, and crunchy California walnuts come together in a flaky tart that's elegant without feeling fussy.
The roasted vegetables celebrate summer's abundance (including the gorgeous heirloom tomatoes that I always pick up from the farmer’s market) and pair beautifully with creamy, herby cheese spread. What truly takes it to the next level are the sprinkled California walnuts, which add that satisfying texture.
It's one of those simple recipes that highlights the best produce of the season—and makes you look like you spent more time in the kitchen than you actually did. Next time you have a friend over, try it out.
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What you need
- 1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
- ½ cup California walnuts, toasted and finely chopped, divided
- 1 small garlic clove
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 8-ounce sheet puff pastry, thawed
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 Tbsp water
- 2 large red heirloom tomatoes, sliced
- 1 medium yellow squash, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Instructions
This is just an abridged version, please read the full instructions here.
- Preheat your oven to 400°F.
- In a food processor, blend your ricotta with ¼ cup of your walnuts, garlic, salt, and pepper until smooth.
- Roll out the puff pastry to 10x14 inches and about ⅛-inch thick. Score a 1-inch border. Transfer puff pastry to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Brush the edges of the puff pastry with your egg wash.
- Spread the walnut ricotta inside the border of the puff pastry.
- Layer the tomatoes and squash in the center. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden, puffed, and the tomatoes are jammy, and the zucchini is cooked.
- Remove from the oven. Top with your remaining ¼ cup of walnuts and basil leaves.
For the backyard grill-out: Grilled Mahi Mahi with Walnut Peach Relish
Nothing says summer quite like firing up the grill. In my family, we always include fish because we appreciate that it keeps things light and healthy.
This Grilled Mahi Mahi with Walnut Peach Relish is a fresh take on the classic cookout menu. Mild, flaky mahi mahi cooks quickly over the grill, making it an ideal warm-weather dinner. Fish is also a great source of high-quality protein, and many varieties—including mahi mahi—provide important nutrients that support overall health.
The real star, though, is the relish. Sweet, juicy peaches are at their seasonal peak, while California walnuts add richness, crunch, and plant-based omega-3 ALA. Together, they create a vibrant topping that brings sweetness, texture, and freshness to every bite.
Serve it alongside grilled vegetables or a simple salad for a meal that feels restaurant-worthy without reservations. Seriously, make sure to bookmark this recipe—you’ll want it come the weekend.
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For the nourishing family get-together: Walnut Oat and Fruit Crisp with Walnut Cream
Next time you have a family dinner planned, offer to bring the dessert. Showing up with this crunchy, bubbly crisp is going to be a complete crowd-pleaser.
This Walnut Oat & Fruit Crisp with Walnut Cream highlights ripe seasonal fruit beneath a golden oat-and-walnut topping that's crisp, buttery, and just sweet enough. Finished with a delectible dairy-free walnut cream, it's equal parts comforting and refreshing.
The beauty of a fruit crisp is its flexibility. Whether your farmers market is overflowing with berries, peaches, nectarines, cherries, or plums, you can easily adapt the recipe based on what's in season. As long as you have the California walnuts to make that crisp topping and cream, you’re good to go.
Plus, it’s the kind of dessert that's just as delicious served warm straight from the oven as it is enjoyed chilled the next day.
Check out the full recipe here—save it because people are going to be asking for it.
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Ingredient spotlight: Why California walnuts are the ultimate summer staple
When you’re picking up your bounty of produce for all your fresh, nutritious summer meals, don’t forget your California walnuts. (Fun fact: Grown on trees, walnuts are produce too!) They're the kind of kitchen staple that earns its keep all season long.
Their mild, buttery flavor fits seamlessly into everything from salads and grilled mains to baked desserts, making them one of the easiest essentials to build meals around. Even on days you don’t feel like cooking, eating a few right out of the fridge makes for an easy, nourishing snack.
Beyond their versatility, walnuts deliver impressive nutrition. A one-ounce serving provides 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and is the only tree nut to offer an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALA (2.5 grams per ounce). They also contain antioxidants1 and essential nutrients that support overall wellness.
This summer, let great ingredients, like California walnuts, do the heavy lifting. That way you can relax, savor the season, and enjoy every bite along the way.
†A one-ounce serving provides 4g of protein, 2g of fiber, 18g of total fat, “healthy fats” including 2.5g of monounsaturated fat and 13g of polyunsaturated fat (including 2.5 g of plant-based omega 3 ALA) and 1.5g of saturated fat.