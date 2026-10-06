The Busy Parent’s Guide To Fueling Active Kids All Day Long
Back-to-school season comes with a familiar checklist: backpacks, school supplies, new shoes, and, of course, figuring out what on earth you’re going to pack for lunch every day.
As parents, we spend a lot of time thinking about the big three: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But for active, growing kids, there’s a whole lot of life happening between those meals. There’s recess and after-school clubs. Soccer practice and playground trips. Playdates that stretch longer than expected. And, inevitably, the kid who decides they’re absolutely starving the second you walk out the door.
That’s why fueling kids throughout the school day is about more than what makes it into the lunchbox. Snacks and hydration can help bridge the gaps between meals and give growing kids the nutrition they need to keep up with busy days.
Fortunately, with a few smart staples on hand, like Once Upon a Farm's new Electrolyte Blends, nourishing kids between meals can actually be one of the easier parts of the day.
What growing, active kids need between meals
Kids are constantly growing, learning, and moving, which means their nutritional needs aren’t exactly minimal. And because their stomachs are smaller than adults’, they often need to space out eating in downsized portions throughout the day.
Rather than thinking of snacks as an extra, it can be helpful to think of them as another opportunity to add nutrient-dense foods to your child’s day.
Whole-food ingredients are a great place to start. Depending on the snack and your child’s individual needs, look for options that provide a mix of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Think: Fruits and vegetables, yogurt, cheese, whole grains, nut or seed butters, and other minimally processed foods can all help build a satisfying day of eating.
Hydration matters, too. Kids can lose fluids and electrolytes when they sweat, particularly during physical activity. While water should remain a go-to source of hydration, foods and drinks made with ingredients that naturally provide electrolytes can be another convenient option to support daily hydration.* (Use code SNACKS50 for 50% off your first Once Upon A Farm subscription)
One of the most important considerations, however, may be the most practical one: Will your kid actually eat it? Because the most nutritionally impressive snack in the world isn’t particularly helpful if it comes home untouched.
The busy parent’s snack playbook
There’s a social media version of back-to-school nutrition that involves beautifully organized bento boxes and homemade snacks prepped every Sunday. And then there’s real life.
Maybe breakfast gets abandoned after three bites because someone suddenly needs to find their favorite socks. Maybe soccer practice starts 30 minutes after school lets out. Maybe you’re running from pickup to an appointment and realize there’s no time to stop for food.
The solution isn’t to become better at meal prep. It’s to have a few simple strategies that make nourishing choices the easiest choices when everyone is hungry, late, or both.
Use the “pick two” rule
When you’re staring into the fridge paralyzed by choice, simplify the equation: Pick two different food groups. That’s it. That’s your plan. Snacks do not need to be elaborate mini-meals.
Think:
- Fruit + yogurt
- Whole-grain crackers + cheese
- Banana + nut or seed butter
- Veggies + hummus
For an especially easy grab-and-go option, pair a Once Upon a Farm Organic Electrolyte Blend with their Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar. This combo provides a balanced, filling snack that’s easy on parents and delicious for kids. The bar uses organic whole grain oats, is made with real fruits and veggies, and includes 7g of protein.** Paired with the Electrolyte Blend, the combo becomes an excellent source of fiber too.
Build a kid-accessible snack zone
One of the easiest ways to make nourishing choices actually happen? Put them where kids can see and reach them.
Designate a drawer, refrigerator shelf, or basket for parent-approved options they can choose from themselves. Stock it with things like fruit, pouches, bars, yogurt, cheese, or cut vegetables, depending on your child’s age.
It cuts down on the constant “What can I have?” negotiations while giving kids some autonomy over what they eat.
Pack for the “second hunger”
You packed lunch. Great. Now think about what happens three hours later.
If your kid has sports, an activity, a playdate, or even just a long commute home, pack something specifically for that post-school hunger window. Shelf-stable snacks can live in backpacks or your everyday bag. Or get in the habit of grabbing something from the fridge before heading out for pickup. Once Upon a Farm's Pouch Coolers keep refrigerated pouches cold from the fridge to the booster seat to the soccer field.
Future you, standing outside soccer practice with a very hungry child, will be grateful.
Think hydration + snack
An easy habit is to make hydration part of snack time rather than something you have to remember separately. Fill the water bottle and grab a snack before heading out.
Water should be the everyday hydration staple. But from active days to even everyday play, kids can benefit from extra daily hydration support.
Once Upon a Farm’s Electrolyte Blends offer the perfect option for supporting daily hydration and electrolyte balance.* They're made with ingredients that naturally provide electrolytes, like juicy fruits and veggies, coconut water, and a pinch of sea salt.
Keep an emergency stash
Some days, the schedule simply wins.
Keep a few reliable, shelf-stable snacks anywhere hunger tends to strike: your work bag, stroller, car, backpack, or wherever makes sense for your family. Think bars, whole-grain crackers, dried fruit, or other options your kids reliably enjoy.
We love the assortment of Once Upon a Farm’s Organic Soft Baked Bars, from Mixed Berry to Banana Chocolate Chip.
mindbodygreen’s snack selects
Once Upon a Farm
Electrolyte Blends
Once Upon a Farm
Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar
Once Upon a Farm
Organic Soft-Baked Bar
Kitchen staple spotlight: A daily hydration hack made for active kids
One addition worth stocking in the fridge: Once Upon a Farm’s brand new Electrolyte Blends.
Designed with older, active kids in mind, these refreshing puree pouches are made with whole-food ingredients that naturally provide electrolytes, including juicy fruits and veggies, coconut water, and sea salt. They contain no added sugar† and are designed to support daily hydration and electrolyte balance.*
The convenient pouch format also makes them especially easy to work into busy family routines. Toss one into a lunchbox, grab one before heading to practice, or keep a few chilled for after-school snack attacks. They also come in kid-friendly flavors—like Strawberry Kiwi, Apple Berry Punch, and Guava Strawberry—so there’s plenty of incentive for kids to actually reach for them.
And as many mindbodygreen staffers can attest, Once Upon a Farm also checks many of the boxes discerning parents look for when shopping for their families: USDA Organic Certified and Clean Label Certified, with no artificial ingredients or added sugar.‡ The Organic Electrolytes Blends are a new functional product that meets those same high standards.
Speaking as a mom and wellness editor, this is exactly why Once Upon a Farm has become one of those brands I like having around the house. I’m interested in nutrition, so of course I care about what’s in the food I give my family. But I’m also a working parent. Convenience matters. Having something in the fridge that I can grab without overthinking it is a small thing that makes busy days considerably easier.
The takeaway
Real life is what happens when you stop trying to make every snack Instagram-worthy or ensuring each bite is made from scratch. Instead, build an environment where nourishing options are easy to reach for, whether your child is heading to school, running onto the soccer field, or announcing that they’re hungry approximately 11 minutes after finishing lunch.
So keep a few whole-food staples around. Think about hydration alongside food. Pair nutrients when you can. And find convenient options that meet your standards and your kids will happily eat, like Once Upon a Farm.
This brand gets the mindbodygreen mom and dad stamp of approval. We use it to feed our families. And for all the parents gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year, just remember: The best back-to-school snack strategy is the one that actually works on a Tuesday afternoon when everyone has somewhere to be.
*Product not designed for medical rehydration or sustained energy.
**See nutrition facts for saturated fat content.
†Not a low calorie food
‡ Except Refrigerated Protein Bars, which are sweetened with honey.