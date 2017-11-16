Thanksgiving might be the ultimate You. We. All. holiday, with an emphasis on giving back, gratitude, and community—and, of course, plenty of delicious food. While a typical Thanksgiving table might be enough to induce a stomachache based on sight alone, we think of the holiday as an opportunity to nourish your body, in addition to your soul. With that in mind, we reached out to some of the year’s biggest food stars to share their favorite healthy Thanksgiving recipe and some tips, tricks, and traditions that help them get through the holiday with a smile on their face (and bellyache free!).

Today, we’re sharing a recipe from Jeanine Donofrio from the mega-popular, award-winning food blog, Love & Lemons, and the gorgeously produce-rich The Love and Lemons Cookbook: An Apple-to-Zucchini Celebration of Impromptu Cooking. Jeanine’s recipes will wow people who love vegetables already but are also crave-worthy enough to woo even the most fervent vegetable hater (we all have that relative). Her insanely simple Brussels Sprout and Cranberry Salad is done in 15 minutes, leaving you more time to enjoy with your family and friends.