Breakfast Secrets From An RD Who Learned To Streamline Her Mornings

My morning routine used to be all over the place. Some days I'd wake up at 6 a.m. for a HIIT class, and some days I'd cook up homemade waffles while catching up on TV. I'd always been a morning person and enjoyed waking up earlyish, but I also loved the freedom of an unstructured start to the day.

That all ended when I became a mom.

Now, whether or not I've had a late night working or visiting friends, I wake up around 6 a.m. to a human alarm clock—my almost 1-year-old son.