Boost Your Core (And Your Mood) With This Quick Bodyweight Routine

Ever finished a sweaty, heart-pumping workout feeling like you're walking on air? A killer workout isn't just good for our body, it's practically the cure-all for our mood too—thanks to endorphins. Even better, we don't need anything more than our own body to reap the full-fledged benefits of a little fitness. To prove it to you, we've partnered with Under Armour and fitness trainer Lacee Lazoff for a quick *but fierce* bodyweight workout designed to boost your endorphins. With a special emphasis on your core and ending with a grounding gratitude exercise, this routine will leave you feeling strong, optimistic, and grateful for everything that your body can do.