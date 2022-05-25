 Skip to content

Boost Your Coordination And Speed With This 8-Minute Agility Routine

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
May 25, 2022 — 8:00 AM

Whether you’re changing directions, accelerating, or decelerating—agility is the art of being fast on your feet. And nothing puts that to the test like the small but mighty squares of an agility ladder. There are countless moves for this simple piece of equipment: All will boost your balance, coordination, pace, and heart rate. To meet your need for speed, we’ve partnered with Under Armour and fitness trainer Ceci Perez to bring you a dynamic agility ladder workout designed to stretch your endurance and amplify your agility. Paired with a brief body awareness meditation, this routine will leave your body and mind feeling sharp, strong, and ready to go.

To get those feet exactly where you want them (and quickly), gear up in an outfit that moves with you, not against you. The Women's HeatGear® Armour No-Slip Waistband Printed Ankle Leggings by Under Armour provide super light coverage that stretches 4-ways, while wicking sweat and drying fast. And for all those quick movements, the Women's Armour® Mid Crossback Printed Sports Bra keeps everything in place with strategic support. Add in the Women's UA HOVR™ Rise 3 Training Shoes and you’ve got an entire outfit ready to set some speed records on that ladder.

