These Blueberry Oat Muffins Pack Extra Fiber & Antioxidants
These muffins, which are inspired by my favorite fictional human fruit, Violet Beauregarde, may not be big in stature, but they are big on blueberry—which is the only size that matters, in my opinion. Whole blueberries are pureed into the batter and plopped throughout the muffins, allowing you to pack way more antioxidants into the mix without ending up with an overly wet, weighed-down muffin. You can use fresh fruit, but frozen blueberries, for whatever reason, hold their color better in the batter, which turns a lovely (dare I say . . .) violet hue. Noted earlier, muffins are, essentially, cupcakes with better branding. Even though these have less sugar and more fiber than most, they should be considered a treat.
Violet’s Big Blueberry-Oat Muffins
Makes 12 muffins
- 2 cups (10 ounces) frozen blueberries, thawed
- 1 3/4 cups oat flour
- 3/4 cup almond flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 cup unsweetened oat or almond milk
- 1/2 cup melted coconut oil or avocado oil
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups whole rolled oats
- 1/2 cup whole rolled oats
- 1/4 cup almond flour
- 2 tablespoons coconut sugar or maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons unrefined coconut oil or unsalted butter, chilled (you want it solid)
- Pinch sea salt
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a standard muffin tin with paper liners.
- Make the muffins: Place the thawed blueberries in a fine-mesh strainer and drain thoroughly. Set aside.
- In a blender, combine the oat flour, almond flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Pulse once or twice to mix the dry ingredients. Add the milk, melted coconut oil, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla. Puree on medium speed until a batter forms, scraping down the sides with a spatula, if needed.
- Add half of the thawed blueberries and blend until the mixture turns purple. Remove the blender bowl from the base and add the remaining blueberries along with the rolled oats. Using a spoon, stir to combine.
- Make the streusel: In a medium bowl, combine the oats, almond flour, coconut sugar,coconut oil, and salt. Using a fork, mash the streusel together until coarse crumbs form.If it feels too sticky, pop the streusel in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes to firm up.
- Divide the blueberry batter evenly among the muffin liners, filling them nearly to thetop. Top each with a dollop of streusel, doing your best to have it not be one clump.
- Bake the muffins for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from oven, and let cool completely in the tin.
Excerpted from Carbivore: 130 Healthy Recipes to Stop Fearing Carbs and Embrace the Comfort Foods You Love by Phoebe Lapine. Copyright © 2024. Available from Hachette Go, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
