Yes, blue tansy has some anti-inflammatory properties, but it's still a powerful essential oil—so you should never apply it directly to your skin. You can mix a few drops into your moisturizer or face oil before slathering on, but make sure there's some sort of carrier there to dilute the potency. You may even want to do a patch-test on your arm first, just to make sure you don't face any irritation from the oil.

Plenty of market products incorporate blue tansy, too: Slip on this soothing Sleeping Night Oil from Sunday Riley, or try Herbivore's Blue Tansy BHA and Enzyme Pore Refining Mask to gently slough off dead skin.

As for when to incorporate this calming oil into your regimen, Koestline prefers to use it before bed. "I love blue tansy in my night routine," she says, not only for its ability to cushion the skin while you snooze but also for the "soothing and calming scent that promotes restful sleep."