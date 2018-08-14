5 Things You Need To Know (August 14, 2018)

The leading scientist, MIT biology professor Aviv Regev, was part of a research team that discovered a sequencing technique that allowed scientists to gather information about cells at an unprecedented rate that, for the first time, seemed like it was fast enough to allow them to go through all of the cells in the human body. The Cell Atlas has raised $200 million in funding so far, which is certainly smaller than the $3 billion Human Genome Project, but the benefits could be just as effective. Early work is showing promise for improved treatment of cystic fibrosis, and there's potential for asthma, cancer, and much more. (NPR)