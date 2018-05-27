These Bike Share Innovations Are Changing The Way We Travel

Bike share programs are making it more convenient for people around the world to get around in a quick, eco-friendly fashion. The number of bikes available for public use around the world has more than tripled between 2013 and 2016, and there are over 119 bike share schemes in place across America.

Transportation is now the most polluting industry in the United States (in 2017, it emitted more greenhouse gases than the electricity sector for the first time in 40 years), making green means of travel more critical than ever. These developments are making us hopeful for the future of the industry: