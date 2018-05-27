mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

These Bike Share Innovations Are Changing The Way We Travel

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
These Bike Share Innovations Are Changing The Way We Travel

Photo by GIC

May 27, 2018 — 9:35 AM

Bike share programs are making it more convenient for people around the world to get around in a quick, eco-friendly fashion. The number of bikes available for public use around the world has more than tripled between 2013 and 2016, and there are over 119 bike share schemes in place across America.

Transportation is now the most polluting industry in the United States (in 2017, it emitted more greenhouse gases than the electricity sector for the first time in 40 years), making green means of travel more critical than ever. These developments are making us hopeful for the future of the industry:

1. Bike programs are starting to address the accessibility problem.

The majority of bike share programs in the United States are huddled in major cities, with New York; Chicago; and Washington, D.C., leading the way. Lime is one dock-less program (meaning users can pick up and drop off their bikes wherever is most convenient for them) that's looking to make cycling more accessible to those who don't live in the middle of the bustle. Thanks to them, Native Americans living in Reno-Sparks Indian Colony will now have access to bikes. Tribal leaders told Lime they’re excited for the opportunity to reduce their automobile traffic and emissions, Fast Company reports.

Article continues below

2. Car companies are hopping on the bike.

In collaboration with Motivate—the company that operates Citi Bike—Ford Motors has launched a bike share program to serve the Bay Area. While it may seem odd that a car company is encouraging people to bike, it's all part of Ford's new City Solutions program dedicated to working with cities to address traffic congestion and help residents get around easier—whether that's on four wheels or two. So far, they're overseeing 546 stations and 7,000 bikes across San Francisco, San Jose, and East Bay.

3. Bike sharing is pervading the carpooling market.

Another unexpected sign of progress came in April when Uber invested in JUMP, an electric bike service in San Francisco. Starting in California, the ride sharing service will offer users the option to rent a bike or take a car to their final destination. "I quickly realized in coming here that the future of Uber couldn’t be just about cars," Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told the Verge last week.

Love biking? Here are 10 biker-friendly cities around the world to add to your bucket list.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Nature

17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine

Emma Loewe
17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine
Nature

How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are

Emma Loewe
How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bike-share-innovations-that-are-changing-the-way-we-travel

Your article and new folder have been saved!