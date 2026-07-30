The Best Wellness Habits To Pair With Your Women’s Health Supplements
At mindbodygreen, we’ve covered a lot of wellness trends over the years. Habit stacking is one of the rare wellness “fads” we can wholeheartedly get behind. The concept is simple: Make well-being routines more efficient by stacking rituals that complement each other. Gently stretch while your coffee brews, practice deep breathing before brushing your teeth at night, or think positive affirmations on your morning commute. By attaching a new habit to something you already do consistently, you're much more likely to remember it.
For women juggling busy schedules, changing health priorities, and endless to-do lists, that kind of efficiency is a welcome relief.
Supplements are an ideal place to start. Small but meaningful, they're easy to anchor to an existing daily ritual. These everyday essentials pair well with other supportive well-being habits—like breakfast, a daily walk, or your normal wind-down routine—to help create a routine that's practical, sustainable, and science-backed.‡
Below, we're pairing some of our favorite women's health supplements from Pure Encapsulations with everyday habits that naturally fit alongside them.
For building a strong daily foundation: Pair your multivitamin with breakfast
Let’s start with the most important meal of the day: A nutrient-dense, protein-rich breakfast helps set the tone for everything to follow by supporting energy, satiety, muscle health, and more.
Add in a thoughtfully formulated multivitamin. While a nutrient-dense diet is always the goal, even the healthiest eating patterns can leave nutritional gaps. A quality multivitamin helps provide consistent nutritional support alongside your daily meals.‡
Pure Encapsulations offers two options that feature highly bioavailable vitamins and minerals to help fill common nutrient gaps and support overall wellness.‡
Women’s Nutrients is formulated to provide foundational nutritional support for women throughout adulthood and Women’s Nutrients 40+ builds on that foundation with targeted nutrients to support healthy aging as they enter a new chapter in life.‡
Why it works
For healthy hair, skin & nails: Pair it with your morning routine
Your beauty routine doesn't stop at cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen. After getting ready for the day, sit down to a nourishing meal and take Pure Encapsulations Hair/Skin/Nails Ultra. The formula contains key nutrients that support skin hydration, elasticity, nail thickness, and promotes the appearance of healthy hair.‡
While topical products help protect and care for the outside of your skin and hair, targeted nutrients help support them from within.‡
Why it works
For menopause support: Pair it with a meal & 10 minute walk
Daily movement is one of the most important things you can do for your body during midlife. Research consistently shows that walking can greatly improve women’s experiences in menopause1 by supporting cardiovascular, metabolic, muscular, and emotional health. And if you take your walks after meals, they are also shown to help maintain healthy blood sugar balance too. In fact, one study found that even a 10 minute walk after eating can exhibit positive effects.
Taken twice daily with meals, Pure Encapsulations MenoVive is a natural complement. It’s a targeted formula designed to support women during menopause with ingredients that help promote overall well-being during this stage of life.‡
Habit stacking works best when one routine naturally leads to the next. Finish your meal, take MenoVive, then head out for a 10-minute walk. By connecting all three habits, you're much more likely to remember them consistently.
For emotional well-being: Pair it with an evening snack
Whether it's apple slices with peanut butter, Greek yogurt with berries, or whole-grain crackers with hummus, a balanced evening snack can become an easy anchor for a relaxing end-of-day wind-down. For women in perimenopause and menopause, pairing a complex carbohydrate with protein may also help curb late-night cravings that often show up as hormones fluctuate.
Take Pure Encapsulations DHEA with your evening snack. The formula supports emotional well-being, along with immune function and overall vitality.‡ Once you've finished your snack, transition into the rest of your nighttime ritual—whether that's washing your face, making a cup of calming tea, or getting into a good book or TV show.
Why it works
For reproductive wellness: Pair it with your afternoon snack & hydration break
Whether you're preparing for pregnancy, currently expecting, or navigating postpartum, eating well and staying hydrated are essential for supporting both your body and your baby's development. During pregnancy, nutritional needs increase and so do hydration needs. So it’s important you create a routine that involves more nutrition and hydration breaks.
Pure Encapsulations PreNatal Nutrients needs to be taken with a meal, so pair it with a lunch or an afternoon snack. (Any meal will do, however, this can be ideal timing for those experiencing discomfort in the morning). Don’t stop there: Use this as a cue to refill your reusable water bottle so you’re ensuring drinking enough water too.
Why it works
For sexual wellness: Keep it on your bedside table
Sometimes the best habit stack is the simplest one. If you already bring a glass of water to bed each night, keep Pure Encapsulations FemiVive on your bedside table so taking it becomes part of that existing routine.
FemiVive is formulated to support women's sexual wellness, helping complement a holistic approach that includes both physical and emotional well-being.‡
Level up
The takeaway: Pure Encapsulations makes wellness easy
We’ve long preached a simple truth: The best routines are the ones that you stick with. Habit stacking makes that easier by connecting new behaviors to routines that already exist. Instead of trying to remember one more thing (because let's be real, who has the time or mental energy?) you're simply enhancing a habit you already have.
Pure Encapsulations makes it even easier with thoughtfully formulated supplements designed to support women through every stage of life—from foundational nutrition and reproductive health to menopause, emotional well-being, sexual wellness, and healthy aging.‡
Each formula is developed with high-quality ingredients, backed by science, and held to rigorous standards for purity, potency, and transparency. They’re also free from unnecessary additives and many common allergens, including wheat, soy*, peanuts, dairy*, gluten, and GMOs††.
Whether you're looking to build your first wellness routine or refine one you've had for years, starting with one small daily habit can make all the difference.
††Visit PureEncapsulations.com for more information on our GMO policy.
*Except where labeled