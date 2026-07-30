At mindbodygreen, we’ve covered a lot of wellness trends over the years. Habit stacking is one of the rare wellness “fads” we can wholeheartedly get behind. The concept is simple: Make well-being routines more efficient by stacking rituals that complement each other. Gently stretch while your coffee brews, practice deep breathing before brushing your teeth at night, or think positive affirmations on your morning commute. By attaching a new habit to something you already do consistently, you're much more likely to remember it.