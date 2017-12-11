mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

We Tried All The Turmeric Milks & These Are The Best

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Photo by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no secret that the wellness world is obsessed with turmeric, and for good reason: It’s well-studied for its anti-inflammatory properties. While you can easily make your own turmeric latte, it’s nice sometimes to reach for a ready-made golden milk, and many of the blends on the market these days include additional superfood ingredients like stress-reducing ashwagandha or gut-healing collagen. We tried everything on the market today, and these were the five best. We’ll also tell you where to buy them all.

Live24K Golden Fuel

Photo by Live24K + mbg Creative

Developed by a fitness influencer based on the blend she used to heal her own inflammation and gut, Live24K contains organic turmeric, coconut milk powder, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, salt—and a heaping dose of gut-healing collagen. Testers loved that this one was essentially a full latte in a glass—the coconut milk powder makes it creamy, and the collagen adds a hefty viscosity, especially if you use a blender when you make it. This blend was spicy, and the coconut milk powder adds a subtle sweetness. Speaking of sweetness, this is the only blend with absolutely no sweetener, so you can completely control what type and how much you'd like (if any at all). $29 for one tin (12 to 16 servings).

Article continues below

DONA Turmeric Concentrate

Photo by DONA + mbg Creative

From the makers of the famed chai concentrate, this liquid concentrate is added to your milk of choice to make a warm or cold turmeric milk. It had the most sophisticated, complex flavor of any of the blends we tried, likely due to the inclusion of spices like pink peppercorn and lemongrass. According to the company, "each cup has 3 grams of turmeric—the recommended wellness dosage —and just enough black pepper to activate the full benefits of the turmeric root." The only downside? This is the only blend that contains cane sugar—a small amount, but enough to dissuade if you're avoiding that. $13 for one 16-ounce bottle (4 servings).

REBBL Turmeric Golden Milk

Photo by REBBL + mbg Creative

The REBBL blend is a bright, brilliant yellow color and a thinner texture than most of the drinks. "It's the sweetest blend," one of our testers noted, "and it has the most powerful flavor." Testers loved the honey flavor, and one said that it "tasted like what turmeric lattes should taste like—sweet, warm, spicy, and comforting." It contains coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, vanilla, honey, acacia fiber, black pepper, cardamom, stevia, and something called quillaja extract, which is a natural emulsifier. We loved this one as a midday pick-me-up, with its bold flavor and less-filling nature. $3.99 for one 12-ounce bottle (1 serving).

Article continues below

Gaia Herbs Golden Milk

Photo by Gaia + mbg Creative

This is a powdered blend that you mix with warm water or milk. Gaia Herbs is renowned for their herb sourcing (they're primarily a supplement company), so you know what you're getting is high-quality, and the ingredients themselves are amazing—organic turmeric, black pepper, and cardamom sweetened with a bit of dates. Testers also loved the inclusion of ashwagandha, an adaptogen renowned for its stress-reducing capabilities. The blend is a bit spicy, very earthy from the turmeric; overall, very grounding and comforting (one tester mentioned she loves adding cinnamon). $12.34 for one 3.7-ounce jar (30 servings).

Pressed Juicery Golden Milk

Photo by Pressed Juicery + mbg Creative

One of the two ready-to-drink bottles we tried, this version, from juice brand Pressed, contains turmeric, almonds, dates, cinnamon, black pepper, and salt. Testers loved how thick this one was—"it's like a meal-replacement shake," one of them said, while another noted that it felt the most substantial of the bunch. Indeed, by blending in whole almonds (rather than using filtered almond milk), this bottle was able to have quite a bit of protein and healthy fat. The flavors are more subtle in this one; it's much less spice-forward. Another consideration? The ingredients are high-quality but not organic. $8 for one 16-ounce bottle (2 servings).

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-turmeric-milk-brands

Your article and new folder have been saved!