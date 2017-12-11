We Tried All The Turmeric Milks & These Are The Best

One of the two ready-to-drink bottles we tried, this version, from juice brand Pressed, contains turmeric, almonds, dates, cinnamon, black pepper, and salt. Testers loved how thick this one was—"it's like a meal-replacement shake," one of them said, while another noted that it felt the most substantial of the bunch. Indeed, by blending in whole almonds (rather than using filtered almond milk), this bottle was able to have quite a bit of protein and healthy fat. The flavors are more subtle in this one; it's much less spice-forward. Another consideration? The ingredients are high-quality but not organic. $8 for one 16-ounce bottle (2 servings).