Best Recovery Gifts: 21 Picks To Rest, Recharge, & Bounce Back
Recovery is no longer just what happens between workouts. It's how we sleep, unwind, and take care of our bodies every day.
This year's recovery gift guide covers that whole routine, from the bathtub to the bedroom: tools that ease sore muscles and tension, upgrades that make rest feel restorative, and a few cozy extras for slow days. Whether you're shopping for a dedicated athlete or someone who just needs to decompress, you’ll find a gift here that makes rest feel like a treat.
Sunlighten
Amplify™ RED Sauna
mindbodygreen
magnesium+ rest & recovery
Rally
Orbital Massager
Rise Centered
Original Sunrise Alarm Clock
Nike
Air Zoom Hyperslide
Humanrace
Recovery Body Lotion
Sunlighten
Red Light Therapy Panel
Chirp
Contrast
Eight Sleep
Pod 6
mindbodygreen
creatine with electrolytes+
Dream Recovery
Weighted Recovery Blanket
Therabody
ThermNeck & Upper Back
Sunlighten
Red Light Therapy Mask
The Pelvic People
Kiwi
Bala
The Wavy Roller
Coop
Copper+ Adjustable Pillow
MATE the Label
Organic Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Vertly
Muscle Soak Bath Salts
100 Senses
Full Body Float Kit
Bombas
Women's Modern Rib Sock