Sunlighten

Red Light Therapy Panel

$1034 (was $1379)

Consistency is key with red light therapy, but figuring out how long to use a device (and where to position it) can feel surprisingly complicated. That's where Sunlighten's RED Light Therapy Panel comes in. It features more than 20 app-guided programs that walk you through treatments for goals like skin health, muscle recovery, and sleep, including guidance on positioning, distance, and session length. The red and near-infrared light settings deliver optimal wavelengths and are customizable for precise, targeted treatment, while the handcrafted eucalyptus wood frame looks far more elevated than your typical wellness gadget.