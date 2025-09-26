This is a basic template that you may have to adjust depending on the type and age of beans you are using. For soft beans (like butter beans) that take on a lot of water, you may need to add a little more water than noted here and shorten the cooking time a little. For harder beans—which can include many heirloom beans from Mexico, chickpeas, or beans that have been sitting a while in the pantry—you may need a little less water to finish. You may also need to increase the cooking time.