To start, I often recommend that patients get up close and personal with their pelvic floor. Get comfortable in a private space, lying down on your back with lots of pillow support behind your head and shoulders. Use a mirror to look at your genitalia and anus. If you try to squeeze your pelvic floor muscles, do you see your anus (and vagina if you have one) squeeze closed and lift into your body? You can think about squeezing to hold in a fart in a crowded elevator (or about picking up a marble with your vagina). Then, if you try to relax your pelvic floor muscles, do you see your anus (and vagina if you have one) drop and open slightly? Imagine releasing a clenched fist or dropping a wrench into a hammock.